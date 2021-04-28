This EdTech startup wants to bridge the gap between classroom learning & industry - "Your Learning Platform" (YLP)

New Delhi [India], April 28 (ANI/PNN): EdTech, which was clocking a healthy double-digit, year-on-year development before Covid-19, suddenly got a gigantic lift with the inflow of investments, procurement, up-gradation in offerings, and more players quickly shifting and adding studies because of one of the lowest Internet data charges. To rapidly address the need of this hour, startups like YLP came to enlightened students.

Started in 2020, YLP provides Practical and essential Skill Courses as well as coaching for Degree Courses and Entrance Exams Coaching. The Practical Skill courses include courses for Accounting and Tax Professionals, Finance Professionals, Graphic Designing, Video Editing, Digital Marketing, Animation, Web Development, Coding, and other such job-oriented courses. Whereas Essential Skill courses include courses on Computer Training, Spoken English, Corporate and Inter-Personal Skills and such other skill courses that are relevant for all students irrespective of which industry they wish to join.

The unique advantage of the courses provided by YLP is that all these courses all taught by Faculties with relevant industry experience are self-paced interactive courses and available for a very affordable price. The e-learning platform provides a course-specific chat forum where all the students enrolled for any course can interact, ask queries to Faculty or other students, and resolve doubts. YLP also organizes live lectures for doubt solving.

"We always wanted to offer our courses at a very affordable price so that all students irrespective of their financial background can ensure their skill development." Say Hardik and Rashi, when asked about why they decided to offer such premium courses at very nominal costs.

The COVID-19 pandemic accelerates the growth of India's EdTech area and the National Education Policy is required to give it a further fillip.

The EdTech players are offering an entire host of Apps for all age-gatherings of students. The more students and teachers adapt to the 'new normal' (online classes), the better it is for those dealing with the EdTech organizations.

"We are building a platform that can comprehensively groom a student for the practical world and help them get good placements. We are also tying up with good companies who are willing to hire our trained students. Such well-groomed students would help the corporates to reduce their corporate training budget which they otherwise need to burn to bridge the skill deficit of the students graduating out from colleges but not able to match the skill requirements of such Corporates." says Hardik and Rashi.

Besides such Practical and Essential Skill Courses, YLP would also be offering courses for entrance/ competitive exams such as CAT, CET, GMAT, GRE, TOEFL, IELTS, CA/ CS Foundation, public service exams at both National and state levels.

Students who are preparing for entrance exams regularly need to shuffle internships and studies parallels. It is a rare occurrence of classroom timing with their plan for getting work done. On-demand training turns the table in support of students empowering them to get to courses and study material anytime. Study materials, textbooks, and hardcopies have gotten old-fashioned. The new age of students is 'visual' courses more than they are finding out about it. Video courses are rich with lectures, video - audio illustrations, and intelligent components that make getting the hang of fascinating and charming. The visual method of learning also reinforces the comprehension of ideas.

Talking about the entrepreneurial journey, they both have excelled in their educational and career field. Being an Entrepreneur, Rashi Joshi has won the Young Indian achievers award' 2020-2021. Hardik Dave by profession is CA, CS, B. Com, Startup Consultant, Worked with E & Y and Baker Tilly International. He is also having a Teaching experience of 5+years.

Although 63 per cent expected established, certified universities to offer full degrees online by 2030, just 24 percent believed that the online versions would be better known than traditional regular university-based degrees.

Faculties, training institutes have incredible education experience, and this is the thing that will unleash the force of EdTech. Our main goal is to empower a great many remarkable faculties in India to take their classes online by utilizing YLP as their tech backbone.

