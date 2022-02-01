Valuebound bags 3 unicorn clients in a year, increases headcount by 3X

You would like to read
- NEET 2022 Exclusive: 4 months strategy to rank your exam
- Nobel laureate Abhijit Banerjee urges Ahmedabad University's Class of 2021 to look beyond structured discourses to find their calling
- Valuebound earns Great Place to Work® Certification
- Anukrti Upadhyay's Kintsugi wins the Sushila Devi Award 2021 for the best book of fiction by a woman author
- NEET 2022 exam schedule expected soon: Latest updates on time table and exam schedule
Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], February 1 (ANI/PRNewswire): Valuebound Consulting, a digital experience development company recently announced their strategic plan 2022 and annual growth report.
In the last one year, among multiple new clients Valuebound also added 3 Indian unicorn start-ups as their clients. With a completely remote working team, their headcount also increased by 3x during the same time. Recently Valuebound got awarded with "Great place to work" certification.
Valuebound has traditionally been serving fortune 500 companies across semiconductor, manufacturing and media houses in their digital transformation journey. With three new unicorn start-ups as their client, they have now diversified to the ed-tech and finance sectors as well. Valuebound's (https://www.valuebound.com/capability/cloud-native-software-engineering) cloud application development services will thus help more than 10 million users in their digital journey.
"In 2022, we are very aggressive towards growth and look to multiply the client base by 10x. With the global focus on faster digitization and growth of newer unicorns at a much faster pace than ever, helping them solve problems quickly would be a win-win for all of us," said Abhijit Upadhyay, Chief Operating Officer, Valuebound Consulting. He further added, "To deliver value at such a scale, we are investing in building a stronger and larger team."
With a global team of 100+ software professionals now, they grew 3X in the last one year. Specialized in cloud native application development, Valuebound focuses on building new tech capabilities and deepening their strengths further in existing tech stack. Key initiatives in capability building programmes like Techshala 2.0, and Valuebound University, helped them build an in-house trained talent pool as well.
Valuebound was (https://www.valuebound.com/press-releases/valuebound-earns-great-place-workr-certification) awarded "Great place to work" certified workplace recently in Dec 2021, out of more than 10,000 companies reviewed across 60 countries. Employees cited the company's unwavering commitment to core values- continuous learning, empathy, and excellence as the reason for it being a great place to work.
Valuebound builds digital user experience platforms that bring technology and people together. Engineering is the DNA of organization. They combine engineering capabilities with a rich legacy in design and industry expertise to create future-ready digital products. Valuebound enables enterprises to drive competitive advantage, with a focus on modernization, innovation, user engagement and speed-to-market.
This story is provided by PRNewswire. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/PRNewswire)
DISCLAIMER
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor