Vijaybhoomi University opens admission for the academic year starting July 2021

Bangalore (Karnataka) [India], March 5 (ANI/NewsVoir): Vijaybhoomi University (VU), India's first liberal professional university has announced that it is accepting applications for both Undergraduate and Postgraduate programs for the academic year starting in July 2021.
Admissions are open for JAGSOM (Jagdish Sheth School Of Management the 6th Business School in India to receive the AACSB International accreditation), INSOFE School of Data Science, School of Law, School of Design, School of Arts and Humanities and The True School of Music. For all the programs candidate should have secured at least 50 per cent marks in the previous level + VSAT Score for UG and VSAT Advanced Score for PG.
The university also recognizes Pearson Undergraduate Entrance Exam and a host of other national level Exams like SAT, LSAT, CAT, MAT, GATE, GRE to name a few.
The university provides the students with the liberty to design their own curriculum and learn at one's own pace. The liberal framework of this unique curriculum assists a student in choosing appropriate courses to meet one's life and career aspirations. The university also opens vistas to aspiring professionals by providing students with the option of transferring the credits to partner universities abroad thereby enabling them to complete their education in an international university.
Vijaybhoomi University offers multiple merit and need-based scholarship up to 50% of the annual tuition fee across all undergraduate and postgraduate programs. VU also is a member of the College Board India Scholarships and Mindler Scholarship Hunt.
"Our University has been developed to cater to the needs of those who aspire to be innovators, solution providers and entrepreneurs. We are seeking students who want to experience the joy of learning, discover themselves and are hungry to impact the society positively. The curriculum design at Vijaybhoomi permits our students to create their own learning pathways and curate credentials that align with their aspirations," said Sanjay Padode - Chancellor & President Vijaybhoomi University.
Vijaybhoomi University is devoted to nurturing holistic, socially responsible, and continuously employable professionals who make a positive difference in the world. Keeping with this spirit the Vijaybhoomi University admission process is crafted keeping in mind the need to ensure a fair and transparent process that is designed to include rather than exclude the potential learner.
Spread across 55 acres of land, the Vijaybhoomi campus is nestled in the foothills of Western Ghats (Sahyadri Hills) in the Karjat town, in Greater Mumbai region of Maharashtra. Vijaybhoomi campus boasts of a full-fledged sports complex called Revive, short course swimming pool along with indoor basketball, badminton, tennis court and squash courts, a football field, and a 10m shooting range.
Vijaybhoomi University is India's first liberal professional university, which offers relevant and quality education in business, law, science, design and liberal arts. The university is based in Karjat, Greater Mumbai and is devoted to nurturing holistic, socially responsible, and continuously employable professionals who make a positive difference in the world. Vijaybhoomi is the first in the country to successfully blend a liberal framework into professional streams thereby making it the only one of its kind "Liberal Professional University".
To know more, please visit our website: (https://vijaybhoomi.edu.in)
