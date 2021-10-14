Whitehat Jr hosts ESPORTS LAB connecting students with leading games industry pros

You would like to read
- Salim Merchant to compose Live Score at WhiteHat Jr's Virtual Learning Event CreatorSpace: MusIQ
- Now find a home that is right for you at Times Property 'Virtual Real Estate Expo for NRIs'
- MAAC celebrates and honors creativity at the 18th edition of 24FPS International Animation Awards in a virtual avatar
- Parul University's efforts to Create a COVID-proof campus and a COVID-Free India
- Tamil Nadu CM M.K. Stalin and Jammu and Kashmir LG Manoj Sinha to address PanIIT's Global Virtual Technology Summit 2021
Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], October 14 (ANI/NewsVoir): WhiteHat Jr, the leading live one-on-one online learning platform, will host (https://creatorspace.whitehatjr.com) CreatorSpace: ESPORTS LAB, a free virtual event focused on inspiring and educating kids about the evolution of esports as a career opportunity. The global event will feature top industry experts and ace gamers including Dr. Joey Gawrysiak and Christopher Scroggins, Co-founders of EDGE Consulting (Esports Development and Growth Enterprise) and William Collis, the Co-owner of Oxygen Esports, a diversified gaming consortium that includes the esports pro team OXG, the data analytics company Genji Analytics, and the LAN center chain Helix Esports.
CreatorSpace: ESPORTS LAB will be held on Saturday, Oct. 16, 2021 7:30 PM and is open to students between 6-18 years of age and their parents. The event is a part of WhiteHat Jr's flagship virtual interactive learning series, CreatorSpace, which addresses a new topic each month with the help of world-renowned experts. During the intensive, action-packed two-hour sessions, students will learn from experts about the evolution of esports, key events or competitions, trending games, industry challenges and participate in a live Q & A session with the event speakers.
"The rising popularity of esports has unlocked an opportunity to turn a child's love of gaming into a viable learning opportunity," said Trupti Mukker, CEO of WhiteHat Jr. "The CreatorSpace: ESPORTS LAB will explore the evolution of gaming, providing a real behind-the-scenes look at what it takes to be a pro. Our mission has always been to unlock a student's love for learning, and we are thrilled to be able to inspire and educate the next generation of competitive gamers."
As part of WhiteHat Jr's ongoing partnership with CreatorSpace, students have the opportunity to experience immersive sessions with renowned experts in various fields that range from music to space exploration. This series is one of learning platform's most popular monthly educational events, bringing together thousands of kids and their parents from around the world. Prior events featured global STEM leaders in the areas of math, coding, satellites and gaming.
The event will be moderated and hosted by model, actor and television presenter known for being the host of the pre-match Indian Premier League, Samir Kochhar. The event is fully complimentary for all enthusiastic learners and their parents. Register for free at (https://creatorspace.whitehatjr.com).
WhiteHat Jr's mission is to empower kids to become creators versus consumers of technology. The company has channeled students' natural creativity through an engaging curriculum and personalized, live teacher attention. WhiteHat Jr's 11,000+ strong teacher workforce conducts thousands of LIVE Coding, Math and Music online classes every day on its proprietary platform. Cumulatively, the company has conducted more than 8.5 million classes to date.
Dr. Joey Gawrysiak is the Director of esports and an Associate Professor of esports at Shenandoah University. He is also the Co-founder of EDGE Consulting. Dr. Gawrysiak is currently serving on the Board of Directors for the National Association of Collegiate esports (NACE) as well as on the Board of Advisors at the North American Scholastic esports Federation. He has authored several articles and book chapters on esports.
Christopher Scroggins is a doctoral candidate in Sport and Entertainment Management at the University of South Carolina. He is also the Co-founder of EDGE Consulting which helps develop the esports industry through high-quality consultation, deliverables, and experience-driven expertise. Scroggins helped develop the esports curriculum at Shenandoah University and is currently co-editing and authoring one of the first comprehensive esports textbooks.
William Collis is one of the world's leading authorities on the esports industry. He is the founder of multiple successful startups, including Gamer Sensei and Genji Data, and the author of "The Book of esports". He is also co-owner of the top professional esports team OXG, and co-host of the popular Business of esports podcast. His TED Talk, "Skill in esports", has been viewed over one million times, and his gaming research has appeared in the Harvard Business Review, IJE, and more.
This story is provided by NewsVoir. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/NewsVoir)
DISCLAIMER
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor