Xebia to host their first ever Blog-a-thon in collaboration with Microsoft

New Delhi [India], January 24 (ANI/Mediawire): In conversation with Anand Sahay, CEO and Cofounder, Xebia

*Tell us about Xebia and your global presence.

Xebia (https://xebia.com/apac) is a global Full Stack Software Engineering, IT Strategy and Digital consulting company, enabling digital transformation of enterprises using the latest technology and methodologies. Over the years we have organically built our domain knowledge across industries and used full stack engineering expertise to help fortune companies digitize, however, to ensure you get the best, we acquired best-in-field companies to inorganically augment our expertise. Whether it is expertise in low code consulting & implementation through Appcino (https://www.appcino.com/), outsourced product engineering services through coMakeIT (https://www.comakeit.com/), AWS premier consulting and training through Oblivion (https://oblcc.com/), managed cloud services through Binx.io (www.binx.io), GCP and Google Workspace capability using g-company (http://www.g.company.com/) or to drive relationship based observability solution through StackState (https://www.stackstate.com/), gamified hands-on virtual IT lab learning through Instruqt(https://instruqt.com/) or improving your workforce performance through Xebia Academy (https://www.xebiaacademyglobal.com/) training and Learning services. We have all aspects of your Digital Transformation journey covered.

Xebia has strong presence in USA , Canada , Netherlands , Germany , Belgium, Switzerland , Nordics, Poland , UK, Middle-East , South Africa, India, Singapore, Vietnam and Australia

* How is the global IT industry faring? What are the expected trends for 2022?

The IT industry is on a rise with the global digital revolution. With the pandemic changing the way our lives have ever been, the new normal is all about digital. Some of the trends we foresee:

The Digital Enterprise: With most enterprises now capitalizing on the opportunity presented by a permanently remote workforce, work-from-home has made the call for the enterprise to digitalize inescapable. Gartner predicts a 16% CAGR up to 2025 for digital transformation services, leading to a market size of US $2.7 trillion.

AI at the forefront: As businesses go digital, automation, intelligent automation, and Artificial

Intelligence have evolved as major contributors to enabling a massively distributed enterprise

and its globally distributed operations.

IT Services for 24x7Operations: As Enterprises go digital and operations go global, IT services need to go together with operations and business vision, making traditional fee-for-service and managed services models nearly obsolete, as outcome-based and result-oriented models become increasingly sought after.

Cybersecurity is redefined: With people and data from all over the world, accessing enterprise systems and data round the clock, from different networks, different devices, different types of connections, and using a diverse toolset, the term perimeter defense has become almost irrelevant.

Compliance beyond regulations: With digital enterprises, global operations, and commoditized data, the current regulations for PII, Data Protection, Privacy, and information security, in general, have gone from barely meeting the needs to inadequate. Here, enterprises and regulators need to revisit the implications of compliance, standards, and regulations

Flexibility and Agility: As business cases for technology adoption, transformation, and innovation are explored, businesses will increasingly feel the need for their IT Service partners to step up to fulfill roles in areas such as Agile development, DevOps, DevSecOps, and Continuous-Integration-and-Continuous-Development (CI/CD).

*Elaborate on your collaboration with Microsoft

Shared by Runki Goswami, CMO, Xebia

At Xebia, we believe in empowering the industry at large. We are happy to join hands with Microsoft for this unique initiative of a blog-a-thon contest. Microsoft shares our goal of spreading knowledge and giving opportunity to people to voice their thoughts and ideas and bring them to the forefront.

Blogathon is a technical blogging contest created for Students, IT Professionals and Professional Developers. With respect to partnering with Microsoft, the goal of this initiative is to skill developers to learn new technologies and write technical blogs with demos and code samples sharing their experiences while building on Xebia and Azure platform. The content and solutions built will help other developers across the globe to scale in building solutions on Azure and Xebia.

* How did you come up with this idea of a Blog-a-thon and how do you think will this be of help?

The blog-a-thon will commence on February 2nd till February 27, 2022. It will provide participants with an opportunity to share solutions on real time subjects and issues and get involved with actionable change. The blogs will be evaluated by the Xebia- Microsoft jury and winners will be provided a global visibility to showcase their perspectives and win prizes along with Azure credits and mentoring sessions by Xebia and Microsoft subject matter experts.

This initiative will not only enable the students to showcase their skills but also get the right exposure for future career endeavors. The seasoned professionals, developers and leaders on the other hand will have their tech strategy heard in the right way globally.

Writing is something that not only helps one enhance domain knowledge but also allows you to showcase your expertise or share your learnings with others as well.

The registration for the blog-a-thon will be open until January 27, 2022.

Interested participants can register themselves by clicking on the below link:

(https://pages.xebia.com/blog-a-thon)

YouTube Link: (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=xxOmZefAOkY) Xebia Blog-a-thon - YouTube

This story is provided by Mediawire. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/Mediawire)

DISCLAIMER

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)