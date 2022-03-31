XT.COM Exchange announces the listing, trading and staking of Crypto SNACK

You would like to read
Tallinn [Estonia]/ Barcelona [Spain], March 31 (ANI/PRNewswire): Crypto SNACK, the world's fastest-growing iGaming Token, is now officially launched and it's proud to announce that it's now listed on XT.com, the World's First Social Infused Exchange.
Joe Wan - XT Exchange Senior BD Manager "It's exciting for us to list a token focused on iGaming. It's a huge industry that has a lot of synergies with crypto and trading. Giving users the opportunity to get involved in a project with great potential is very exciting for everyone involved. We are certain that the partnership between XT.com and Snack will be a fruitful one."
(https://www.cryptosnacks.org) Crypto SNACK is now part of one of the world's biggest Exchanges - (https://www.xt.com). The exchange has more than 300,000 active monthly users and 30 million users in their ecosystem. Joining a centralized exchange that supports 100+ high-quality currencies and 300 trading pairs is the natural step for the Crypto Snack token/projects. XT and Crypto Snack will use this collaboration to grow both brands globally.
Stuart Morrison, Crypto SNACK's CEO: "XT.com is one of the world's biggest exchanges, for Crypto Snack to join their platform and be part of their ecosystem is huge for our project. Snack and XT.com are both super ambitious with great communities so this partnership will benefit both organizations immensely. The Snack community will have the chance to trade their tokens with Bitcoin and USDT as well as stake their tokens on XT.com. This is a big step in our project and we know having a partner like XT.com, the token will grow in popularity and price. "
(https://www.xt.com) Exchange established in 2018 is a comprehensive trading platform registered in Seychelles with its headquarters in Dubai.
(https://www.xt.com)
(https://twitter.com/XTexchange)
Founded in 2021, Crypto SNACK is based in Estonia and Barcelona. Crypto SNACK operates world-wide and is the first DEX iGaming token on BEP20.
(https://www.cryptosnacks.org)
https://t.me/CryptoSnackCommunity
(https://twitter.com/cryptosnack_)
This story is provided by PRNewswire. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/PRNewswire)
