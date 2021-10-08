You V YouTube - A Refreshing New Show Blending Learning with Entertainment

Mumbai, Maharashtra, [India], October 8 (ANI/NewsVoir): Some of India's most popular content creators will turn quizmasters, allowing people from across India to play, learn and stand the chance to win big on You V YouTube, a YouTube Original produced by Fremantle. The exciting new series, slated to launch on 9th October 2021, reimagines quizzing, with an entertaining and refreshing new format, shot completely in a virtual setting. The quiz will cover a wide range of subjects from Science, General Knowledge and Math to English, Travel, Food and Technology, with a novel and fun gameplay that tests contestants' practical knowledge and skill beyond simply trivia.

You V YouTube will be hosted by Indian television presenter Gaurav Kapur, who has become a household name across the country as a host, actor and entertainer, guaranteeing a generous dose of entertainment, friendly banter and laughs along the way. The questions to the contestants will be posed by YouTube Creators, each of whom is a subject matter expert including Roshni Mukherjee (Science), Gaurav Garg (General Knowledge) Ganesh Pai (Mathematics), Ceema Picardo (English), Arun Krishnamurthy (Environment), Gaurav Chaudhary (Technology), Nidhi Mohan (Health & Wellness) Ranveer Brar (Food), Reena D'Souza (Sports), Sucharita Tyagi (Movies & Music), Rachana Ranade (Finance) and Tanya Khanijow (Travel).

The contestants are selected through an online audition process. On the show they must answer ten questions across ten different subjects, each asked by a different YouTube Creator, for an opportunity to win over Rs. Ten Lakhs.

Sharing her views on the launch of You V YouTube, Aradhana Bhola, Managing Director, Fremantle, India, said, "Fremantle is home to some of the most successful and longstanding game shows worldwide. We are delighted to marry our irresistible entertainment game show expertise with the learning platform available on YouTube to bring this content to audiences. You V YouTube is a unique quiz show that not only brings together some of India's best creators but also gives contestants a chance to both learn and earn, in a fun-filled environment. The series has been filmed entirely virtually, with cast and contestants participating from the safety of their own homes during the pandemic; a feat that makes us proud. What's even more gratifying is that whatever sum of money a contestant has won on the show has been matched in donation along with the proceeds of the live play (available to viewers during the premiere episode) to charities working for covid relief."

"I am really excited about this new journey. Every day on this show is a learning experience for me. The energy of the contestants and the knowledge shared by the Creators is enriching. And after a long time, here is a show that will invoke curiosity, entertain you and make you earn while you learn," said Gaurav Kapur, the host of You V YouTube.

A seamless infotainment experience will have a lively new player in You V YouTube premiering on 9th October 2021 on YouTube, every Saturday & Sunday at 7 pm IST.

Fremantle is one of the largest and most successful creators, producers and distributors of scripted and unscripted content in the world. A global entertainment powerhouse, Fremantle has an outstanding international network of production teams, companies and labels in over 30 countries. Fremantle produces in excess of 12,000 hours of original programming, rolls out more than 70 formats and airs 400 programmes a year worldwide. The group distributes over 20,000 hours of content in more than 200 territories. Fremantle is also a world leader in digital and branded entertainment, with more than 370 million subscribers across 1,500 social channels and over 100 billion views across all platforms.

Fremantle is a part of RTL Group, a global leader across broadcast, content and digital, itself a division of the international media giant Bertelsmann.

For more information, please visit (https://fremantle.com), or @FremantleHQ and their LinkedIn and Facebook pages.

This story is provided by NewsVoir. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/NewsVoir)

DISCLAIMER

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)