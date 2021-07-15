ZinQ Technologies targeting 100 percent localisation within the next six months; starts exporting to the Middle East

You would like to read
- ZinQ Technologies spikes affinity amongst millennials; sells over 2,00,000 power banks in the last year
- Gadgets making Work from Home more comfortable: ZinQ Technologies
- From organic bamboo diapers to virgin coconut oil-based products, Allter offers everything natural for your baby
- Design Pataki by Esha Gupta launches DP Cult, an exclusive platform on design, art and architecture
- DOT School of Design invites early admission for degree and diploma courses in six design disciplines
New Delhi [India], July 15 (ANI/NewsVoir): An amazon-exclusive gadgets and accessories brand, ZinQ Technologies has become one of the most popular choices for consumer technology and IT peripherals.
The company has announced its aim to manufacture 100% localised gadgets including headphones, power banks, keyboards, mouse, etc. by December 2021. The company counts its cutting-edge technology embedded with great design, quality products and experience as its USP.
ZinQ Technologies stands committed to the government of India's vision to turn the country into a global consumer electronics manufacturing hub under the 'Atmanirbhar Bharat' initiative. With an eye on exports and reducing the reliance on imports from countries like China, South Korea, Japan, Vietnam and Taiwan among others, ZinQ aims at creating opportunities for India's youth.
Supply chain disruption caused by COVID-19 is another factor that has pushed the company to manufacture and source more & more components locally.
Speaking about the development, Arnav Mutneja Founder & Director, ZinQ Technologies said, "Currently, close to 50% of our products are sourced from our vendors in India. We still have to depend on imports as we do not have great quality suppliers in India for some key components. However, we are working rigorously with our suppliers and partners to fill in such gaps and reduce our dependence on imports in order to achieve our ambition of 100% localization which we are certain to achieve by the end of this year."
Commenting on the export plans, he further adds, "Today, we are not only manufacturing to meet the rising demand of our products in India but also in the global markets. We are betting on the export strategy as the next stage of growth. This will be a proud moment for our country as we are rapidly working towards our vision to support the Make in India initiative. Our new expansion will showcase India's skill and talent to produce quality products that will cater to global markets."
Apart from meeting the domestic demand, ZinQ Technologies products are now being exported to the Middle East, including Saudi Arabia and Dubai. In the near future, ZinQ Technologies also aims to export their products to European markets including the United Kingdom, Spain, France, Italy, and Germany.
Incepted in 2019, ZinQ Technologies is a brainchild of Quantum Hitech Merchandising Pvt. Ltd., one of the leading and widely acknowledged computer and gaming peripherals, sound systems, and surveillance solutions brand.
This story is provided by NewsVoir. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/NewsVoir)
DISCLAIMER
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor