The Munim opens the easiest gateway to create e-invoices with a single click. Concerning the circular that e-invoicing is applicable for businesses exceeding turnover of 5 Crore effective from 1st August 2023, the Munim becomes a one-stop solution. This billing and accounting software aims to streamline the e-invoicing process, enhance transparency, and promote the acceptance of digital accounting practices.In line with the Indian Government's commitment to digitizing financial processes, introducing e-invoicing is a significant step towards creating a more efficient and secure business environment. Businesses leveraging Munim will benefit from automated invoicing, reduced manual errors, improved tax compliance, and simplified record-keeping.Creating e-invoices through the portal and then uploading it to the IRP that validates and authenticates the invoice data with IRN and QR code is time-consuming. To minimize the manual efforts of businesses and help them create e-invoices effortlessly, Munim e-invoicing software generates e-invoices at a single click. It offers a wide array of features, you name it, and Munim has all! It is seamlessly integrated with Invoice Registration Portal allowing businesses that fall into the criteria to generate e-invoices without glitches.“For Businesses exceeding turnover of 5 Crores, e-invoicing is applicable. All B2B and B2C invoices are electronically uploaded to the portal. This process is quite tedious, and to make it simple, we have introduced Munim. Our system effortlessly connects to the IRP portal and automatically prints the QR code and IRN on the invoice. Businesses leveraging Munim will find it easy to manage e-invoice requirements without altering their operations,”says CA Ajay Savani.Munim not only makes generating e-invoices easier but also simplifies the cancellation of e-invoices too. Manually canceling e-invoices might be a time waste with server downtime, whereas Munim does it just in seconds. Munim e-invoicing software offers a user-friendly interface that allows businesses to generate e-invoices in compliance with the new regulations. It eliminates the need for manual paperwork and reduces the chances of errors. Munim is the all-in-one e-invoicing solution that allows generating e-way bills simultaneously with e-invoices by entering the transporter’s name and vehicle number. It offers real-time tracking of invoices, enabling businesses to monitor payment status and take necessary actions promptly. It provides comprehensive reporting features that offer valuable insights into business performance and cash flow management.CA Madhav Bhayani added, “Clients across verticals are leveraging Munim, and today we can proudly say our software is transforming businesses in the country. Apart from e-invoicing, it helps to stay compliant with GST norms, securely maintain financial records, manage stocks, track financial health, generate e-way bills, and much more. It brings a horizon of billing and accounting features on a single platform, ensuring businesses don’t need to hop from one software to another.”Businesses falling into the e-invoicing criteria can transfer their headaches to Munim. Generate e-invoices and manage all your finances with a single click at just ₹ 999/ year +GST.About the MunimMunim is a one-stop billing and accounting software for businesses of all sizes. It helps them track their financial health and stay compliant with GST norms. Munim is a single-click solution to drive your company’s financial system from manual to automation. Register to Munim at just ₹ 999/ year +GST.For support: support@themunim.com, +91 9898665536Munim ERP Pvt. Ltd.