"If you can't tell the difference, does it matter if I'm real or not?" - a dialogue from the TV show Westworld (Maharashtra) [India]. July 27: We are at a turning point in the history of the evolution of technology where it's increasingly becoming common to question the reality of things. Deep fake technology, scams that mimic the voice of your loved ones, morphed pictures, manipulative headlines that provoke reactions and more darkness which has found a new & efficient peddler in AI. While this may seem like a very harsh and dystopian outlook on AI, the current legislation barring a few countries in the world, is not equipped to deal with the pitfalls of AI. Developing comprehensive regulatory frameworks that address issues related to privacy, intellectual property, and the responsible use of generative AI is crucial in ensuring the ethical and safe deployment of this technology. These frameworks aim to strike a balance between promoting innovation and protecting the rights and interests of individuals and society as a whole.So where is India in this digital regulatory landscape? Well, India is all set and in its final stages to introduce the Digital India Tech bill as a reform to regulate big tech. Digital India Act is set to replace the Information Technology Act, of 2000 and is set to become a foundation of tech legislation for the country in the future. Interestingly, the law is set to cover not just the current menaces of big tech like spreading misinformation or deep fake videos; but also it accounts for emerging technologies and will be the bedrock for a strong legislative framework in the coming years. This is a very important requirement for an evolving technology like AI to prosper, tight and stringent regulations may hamper its potential, and too vague laws can be used as loopholes. Nonetheless, it is becoming clear that the government has to be in the loop to create a strong system for safeguarding the end user while keeping up with big tech innovations.This would be a fascinating new chapter in the history of technological regulation in India where the government deals with multifaceted issues of AI like the ethical dilemma of AI, compromised data-sets which trigger inaccurate decision-making, cybersecurity, and more such nuanced areas.AI implementation and automation of industries may be still a futuristic reality, but if the past has taught us anything, it is that change is constant and so is survival of the fittest in evolution. It is imperative for these regulatory frameworks to be developed collaboratively, involving various stakeholders such as policymakers, legal experts, technologists, ethicists, and representatives from affected industries and user communities. Additionally, these frameworks should be adaptable and periodically reviewed to keep pace with technological advancements and evolving societal needs. India is pro-AI and pro-technology but we should also account for the safety & integrity of the end user.