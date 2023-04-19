BUILD. revolutionizes sports nutrition supplements with the BUILD.PROWL range developed with Tiger Shroff
The sports nutrition industry in India is witnessing significant growth in recent years. The rise in fitness consciousness among the youth and the increasing popularity of sports as a career option has propelled the demand for sports nutrition products. Domestic brands have played a crucial role in supporting this growth by offering affordable products which cater to the diverse needs of athletes and fitness enthusiasts. To cater to the rising demand, we introduced BUILD. in the Indian market and have been continuously investing in research and development to expand our product portfolio, and leveraging digital platforms to reach a wider audience. The sports nutrition category has been limited to gyms because of the imagery and products developed by brands. However, at BUILD. we want to make active lifestyle and fitness accessible for everyone. This means that we have developed products that are at par with the best in the world in terms of quality and safety. The products are prepared for those who not only go to the gym regularly but also for those who lead a healthy and active lifestyle through running, cycling, sports, yoga, etc. So as a brand, we are committed to offering products that cater to a wide range of people.
At BUILD., we have a range of products to fit your fitness needs, including whey blend, isolate, mass gainers, fish oils, and multivitamins. Our whey isolate comes in two delicious flavours – Belgium Chocolate and French Vanilla – while our whey proteins are available in Swiss Chocolate and Madagascar Vanilla flavours. We're always developing new product categories, flavours, and formats, and we're excited to release a pipeline of new products that are designed to tap into the full fitness regime of the consumer – from pre-workout, intra-workout, post-workout, and recovery.
At BUILD., we believe in an omni-channel approach to branding. We've partnered up with BRIGHT Performance Nutrition, one of the largest offline distributors in India, in order to get our products into Sports Nutrition Stores across the country. But we don't stop there - consumers can also buy our products through our website www.buildyourgoals.com, and we are making all necessary arrangements to be available on all the leading e-commerce marketplaces soon.
BUILD.’s high quality has helped us stand out among other sports nutrition brands, even though we're new to the industry. The reaction to the appearance and flavour of our product has been incredible. We've received positive feedback from both gym-goers and non-gym users like bikers, runners, and yoga instructors. This is especially true of trainers who want the greatest product for their clients. They love how light and effective our product is. Via our retail partners, we consistently get fantastic feedback from customers who adore the flavour of our high-quality protein brand. Not only that, but they're also seeing great benefits, such as increased energy and muscle mass, from consuming it regularly!
BUILD. is in a great position to take advantage of the growing fitness enthusiasm in India. In the past, all the top brands in India were imported and not made with the Indian consumer in mind. BUILD. is one of the few brands that use sports science and food science to create products that are both effective and tasty. We have products designed for gym-goers and all active lifestyle users. Our innovation pipeline is full, and we’ll be launching newer, exciting products over the next 24 months.
In less than a year since BUILD.’s inception, the brand was trusted by Tiger Shroff for PROWL’s entry into the sports nutrition industry. The BUILD. PROWL Series is an association of BUILD. and Tiger’s active lifestyle brand PROWL. Tiger himself switched to BUILD. PROWL as his everyday brand 4 months ago from the time we started the tasting sessions.
Speaking about PROWL’s association with BUILD. to enter the sports nutrition space, Tiger Shroff said, “The BUILD. team shares the same philosophy as me and they have deep expertise in the Sports Nutrition Category. When I heard they are thinking about BUILD. and tasted the products they had made, I knew I was in the right hands. The BUILD. PROWL range is the most delicious, light, and efficacious product that you will find in India today.” He further adds “I am passionate about fitness and movement. I am a big believer that when you move, it helps improve your physical, emotional, and mental well-being which plays a very crucial part in an individual's life. For me taking PROWL to the protein supplement space is a matter of passion and deep belief in transforming the way fitness has been looked up to by the masses. It is a new movement I want to bring about in fitness in India.
Speaking about BUILD’s association with Tiger, Soumava Sengupta, CEO, BUILD. said, “Tiger's love of exercise and movement was one of the reasons we signed him. Everyone who wishes to live a fit and healthy life takes inspiration from him. He is credited as an inspiration by other celebrities and actors as well. We at BUILD. believe in mobility and fitness, and that is what Tiger lives for.”
The BUILD. PROWL range is designed for people who want to stay active and live a healthy lifestyle. The products are light and easy to digest, making them perfect for people who are always on the go. The two levels of the series are Elite and Advanced. The series, which comes in a variety of flavours, is made available to customers for a price starting at INR 2,999. The chefmanship that went into creating the delightful taste is top quality.
The BUILD. PROWL range is an omnichannel brand. It will be available in 500+ specialty sports nutrition stores, it’s own website www.buildyourgoals.com, top gyms, and leading e-commerce platforms like Amazon.
The BUILD. PROWL Series introduces a range of products for various purposes:
Elite Series Hydro Active ISO 8: Made from 100% of the protein from Hydrolysed Whey Isolate and Whey Protein Isolate, which helps in faster muscle recovery post-workout. It provides 30g of protein in each serving with 6.1 grams of BCAA. The presence of 8 active ingredients helps in faster muscle recovery and improved energy. The added Prebiotics is known to help improve gut health by increasing the good bacteria count in the gut. The electrolyte blend provides a unique blend of sustained energy, rehydration, and muscle recovery in one drink.
Elite Series Lean Muscle Enhancer: Made from a blend of high-quality protein from Whey Protein Isolate and Whey Protein Concentrate. It provides 22g of protein, with equal amounts (1:1 ratio) of complex carbs in each serving. Digestive enzymes like papain and pepsin help in the easy digestion of protein in the gut with improved absorption. The added Creatine Monohydrate helps in improving energy levels to improve performance.
Elite Series Pro Shredder: Made with the finest combination of active ingredients not only helps in fat burn but also promotes improved metabolism. Garcinia Cambogia, L- Carnitine, and Tyrosine help in converting fat to energy thus burning fat at a faster rate, along with Green Coffee bean extract and Green Tea leaf extract that boost metabolism thus aiding in faster and improved results. The presence of Coconut water powder in the pro shredder helps to maintain normal electrolyte levels in the body.
Elite Series Pre-Game Pro: Is a powerful pre-workout mix for Energy Rush, Focus, and Strength. Powerful ingredients like L-Citrulline, Beta- Alanine, Caffeine, and Electrolytes with pink salt help in achieving fitness related goals better and effectively. BUILD. PROWL Pre Game Pro is available in two tasty flavours: Watermelon and Orange.
Elite Series Liquid L-Carnitine: L-CARNITINE PURE BURN 3K provides 3 grams of carnitine in one serving that aids in faster fat burning and conversion of fat to energy with an additional boost in the metabolism of the body. Citrus Bioflavonoids aid in improved blood flow and enhances the body’s immunity level as well. Pantothenic acid or Vitamin B5 is another addition to the supplement promoting fatty acids conversion to energy thus boosting metabolism and aiding in fat loss from the body.
Elite Series EAA Rapid 9: Contains all 9 Essential Amino Acids in a blend packed with other micronutrients. BUILD. PROWL EAA aids in faster muscle protein synthesis while also lowering fatigue and soreness. It consists of essential electrolytes blend that helps in faster recovery post-workout along with a unique blend of sustained energy, rehydration, and muscle recovery in one drink. The presence of coconut water powder and Himalayan pink salt helps to restore electrolytes levels during workout, improving stamina thus maintaining fluid balance in the body. PROWL EAA RAPID 9 is available in 2 tasty and fruity flavours: Blue Raspberry and Kiwi.
Overall, the sports nutrition industry in India is poised for a bright future, with domestic players playing a vital role in its growth and development. Try BUILD. PROWL and you will find it difficult to taste any other product in the market.
First Published: Mar 31 2023 | 7:36 PM IST