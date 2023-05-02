Desi Farms Raises Growth Fund from Marquee Angels, Bestvantage Investments and Others
.
Pune-based Desi Farms, India's leading tech enabled, Farm-to-Fork, D2C wellness food brand delivering chemical preservative free milk, dairy & wellness food products, announced the successful completion of its latest funding round. Marquee investors, including Bestvantage Investments, a strategic investor, and D2C incubator F-Health, alongside other prominent angels, participated in the round. The company raised an undisclosed amount of funds, which will be utilized to fuel growth and expand the product line.
Desi Farms has established a strong presence with over 10,000+ online subscribers and multiple exclusive outlets across Pune and Navi-Mumbai along with a ISO certified manufacturing plant of 1 lakh liters per day capacity in Ahmednagar. The company has developed a fully integrated its inhouse tech, including a customer app, delivery module, franchise module, and production module, to ensure full traceability of products from the farmer to the consumer. Desi Farms is committed to producing high-quality, natural, sustainable, and chemical-free milk, dairy products, and wellness food products. Its diverse product portfolio includes over 50+ in-house manufactured SKUs, such as A2-based milk, ghee, paneer, and other dairy based products, including lassi, chaas, yogurts, sugar-free sweets, and many other products, that are loved by its customers.
Desi Farms' products are available for subscription or ordering online through its in-house built app or offline through exclusive Desi Farms outlets in Pune and Navi Mumbai. The company aims to enter the Mumbai markets in the next 6 months and Delhi NCR markets within the next 12 to 18 months.
"We are thrilled to have the support of our investors, who share our vision for creating a tech enabled D2C company offering high-quality wellness, dairy & food products that are healthy, natural, chemical free and sustainable," said Sunil Shahi, Founder & CEO, Desi Farms. "With this funding, we plan to expand our market reach.
Bestvantage Investments CEO and Founder Raman Sharma remarked, "Desi Farms has always been committed to producing Dairy & Wellness food products of the highest quality, and we are proud to support the company's growth trajectory. We believe that Desi Farms is well-positioned to disrupt the dairy & wellness food products industry with its innovative and sustainable approach."
Desi Farms' success reflects the growing demand for high-quality, natural, and sustainable dairy products in India.
For more information about Desi Farms, please visit https://desifarmsindia.in/.
About Bestvantage Investments:
Bestvantage Investments is an investment platform that offers a one-stop solution for all startup investment needs. The platform offers investors an opportunity to invest in verified startups that are poised to be the unicorns of tomorrow. To learn more about Bestvantage Investments, please visit
https://www.bestvantageinvestments.com/
First Published: May 02 2023 | 6:14 PM IST