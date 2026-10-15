The search for cleaner energy is driving research into materials and devices that can generate, store and use energy in new ways. At the Centre for Nano Science and Engineering (CeNSE), Indian Institute of Science (IISc), this work spans emerging semiconductors, solar cells, sensors and optoelectronics. Prof. Aditya Sadhanala leads the Advanced Opto-nano-Electronics Laboratory, while Prof. Sushobhan Avasthi's Heterojunction Lab works on integrating emerging materials with established semiconductor platforms. A key focus of Sadhanala's research is perovskite-based semiconductor technology. His group is exploring lead-free and low-dimensional perovskites for solar cells, LEDs, photodetectors and sensors, while addressing challenges such as defects, charge transport, stability and light emission. It is also combining organic semiconductors with two-dimensional perovskites to develop devices for sensing, bioelectronics, memory, neuromorphic computing and optoelectronics . Advanced spectroscopy helps the researchers probe subtle defects and charge dynamics that conventional measurements may overlook.

The emphasis is increasingly on making these technologies practical and manufacturable. Sadhanala's group has studied ways to control the morphology and interfaces of perovskite films, including methylamine-vapour treatment, to improve performance and reproducibility. Its work also extends to tin-based, lead-free perovskites. Avasthi's group, meanwhile, is exploring combinations of silicon, germanium, metal oxides and perovskites for photovoltaics, infrared sensing, power electronics and other applications. This focus on scale-up was reflected in the workshop Best Practices in Perovskite Solar Cell Fabrication & Scale-Up conducted on 06 March 2026. The event brought together experts including Prof. David Cahen, Prof. Hari Mohan Upadhyaya, Prof. Dinesh Kabra, Prof. Sushobhan Avasthi, Anand V. and Sooraj Kumar. The workshop provided a forum to discuss fabrication and scale-up practices, while highlighting the growing expertise around perovskite solar technology and its potential for practical deployment.

Research at CeNSE also feeds into a growing startup ecosystem. Gyrfalcon IntelliEdge Solutions, an IISc-incubated women-led startup, works on IoT, long-range sensing and edge computing. Its solutions combine connected hardware, real-time data acquisition, cloud platforms and analytics for industrial applications. One example is weather sensing along the Chennai coast, demonstrating how these technologies can be applied to environmental and industrial requirements. Meerkats Heatcrafters approaches the energy challenge from another direction: managing heat. The nanoscience and engineering company develops thermal-interface solutions intended to improve the performance and lifespan of electronic devices. Its flagship product, ChakraVardhan22, is a non-powered thermal-interface component designed to dissipate processor heat. As computing infrastructure and data centres expand, effective thermal management is becoming increasingly important to the performance and longevity of electronic systems.

Clean energy generation is the focus of DensePower, which is developing solid oxide-based fuel cells and electrolysers for clean power and green hydrogen. The startup aims to improve power density by reducing internal losses and is working on high-temperature ceramic cells, advanced components, ceramic 3D printing and system optimisation. The broader objective is to develop affordable energy conversion and storage solutions for distributed power generation and long-term energy storage. The research-to-startup journey is particularly evident in ABX3 PV, a clean-energy technology company developing next-generation perovskite solar cells. Its technology combines the potential advantages of perovskites - lightweight, flexibility and printability - with scalable, low-energy manufacturing. This could open applications beyond conventional silicon panels, including flexible photovoltaics, indoor PV, agrivoltaics, building-integrated PV and IoT. The technology also has potential for applications where low weight and flexibility are important, including space technologies.

ABX3 PV also brings the story back to CeNSE's research. Sadhanala and Avasthi have teamed up to establish the perovskite solar-cell technology startup, linking advances in emerging materials and semiconductor engineering with the potential for commercial applications. Their work illustrates how research into materials, interfaces and device architectures can progress towards technologies designed for applications that conventional silicon solar cells may not readily address. This ecosystem is supported by external funding and partnerships. Gyrfalcon has received CSR grant support from Honeywell, while DensePower is part of the Shell E4 Programme, Cohort 7. CeNSE's sustainability efforts extend beyond clean-energy research: the centre has adopted rainwater harvesting and water recycling through its sewage treatment plant, while working towards zero-waste generation and implementing pollution-control measures. Its research into flexible, printable and organic solar technologies further contributes to the pursuit of affordable and clean energy.

As India looks towards cleaner energy and deeper capabilities in advanced materials, CeNSE's work demonstrates how fundamental research can find its way into practical technologies. From perovskite solar cells and advanced semiconductors to sensing, thermal management and green hydrogen, the ecosystem connects laboratory research with entrepreneurial efforts addressing real-world challenges. The combination of scientific expertise, startup acumen, and sustainability initiatives could help translate emerging clean-energy technologies from the laboratory into applications across India's economy.