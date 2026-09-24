Lord’s Mark Industries Limited, a diversified company with presence across healthcare and diagnostics, renewable energy and LED solutions, has witnessed significant investor participation following a series of open-market transactions involving its promoter and marquee investors.

As part of complying with SEBI’s Minimum Public Shareholding (MPS) requirements, promoter Dr. Sachidanand Hariram Upadhyay sold approximately 1 crore shares of the company through open-market transactions. The transaction forms part of the company’s efforts to meet the prescribed public shareholding requirements in accordance with applicable SEBI guidelines.

Notably, the transactions also saw participation from prominent institutional and corporate investors. Goldman Sachs Investments Mauritius I and AT Trade Overseas, owned by Hisaria Group, participated in the transactions, reflecting interest from established investment and business groups in Lord’s Mark Industries.