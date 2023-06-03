Important Nutrients For Women Of All Ages
Women these days take complete ownership of personal as well as professional responsibilities. Amidst all the struggle and success, they often end up ignoring their body’s nutritional needs and requirements. If you are a woman who wants to own it all, we totally have your back! Here, we share some important nutrients that can help you maintain your overall health on your journey to success:
1. Protein
Protein is an essential macronutrient that provides the body with the energy to execute daily activities. Additionally, protein for women helps maintain the required muscle mass, satiates the stomach, and helps manage weight. It also aids in the maintenance of nails, hair and skin health.
Good sources of protein include dairy products, eggs, fish, seafood, and others.
2. Omega 3
Omega 3 is a type of healthy fats that can provide multiple health benefits to women. Some of these benefits may include maintenance of eye health, triglyceride reduction, and so on. Consumption of omega 3 by pregnant women can help with optimal development of the foetus’ brain and retina.
Certain fish (like salmon, herring, mackerel, anchovy, etc.), oysters, walnuts, and flaxseeds are some good sources of omega 3. You can also rely on fish oil capsules in case you are unable to get enough amounts of omega 3 through natural foods alone.
3. Calcium
Calcium is an important mineral for the maintenance of bone and teeth health. It also supports muscle function, nerve transmission, hormonal balance regulation, and contraction and dilation of blood vessels. When compared to men, women are at a higher risk of developing bone health conditions like osteoporosis, making calcium all the more important.
Sources of calcium include leafy green vegetables, dairy products (milk, cheese, yoghurt), breads, and fortified foods.
4. Iron
Menstruating girls and women tend to develop an iron deficiency due to heavy periods. Iron plays a key role in transportation of oxygen in blood to different tissues. It also aids growth and helps maintain hormonal balance in the body.
You can get the required amounts of iron through various food sources including seafood, lean meats, leafy green vegetables, nuts, etc.
5. Vitamin B complex
Out of all vitamin B compounds, folic acid (also known as folate or vitamin B9) is beneficial for pregnant women in the development of the foetus’ brain and spinal cord. It can also help produce red blood cells, resulting in a minimised risk of folate-deficiency anaemia.
Other compounds of vitamin B complex help ensure a healthy heart, proper nerve functioning, skin health, digestion, and various other bodily functions.
Fruits, dairy products, poultry, fish, vegetables, and whole grains are some food sources that you can include in your diet to get enough amounts of vitamin B.
6. Vitamin D
Vitamin D is a nutrient that facilitates adequate absorption of calcium in the body. It is usually produced by skin cells when they are exposed to sunlight. Majority of women who reach the childbearing age face a vitamin D deficiency. It is involved in the proper functioning of the immune system, reduces inflammation, and promotes cell growth.
You can obtain vitamin D from food sources like cheese, egg yolk, salmon, tuna, and fortified foods.
7. Magnesium
Magnesium is a micronutrient that promotes the working of various enzymes to ensure proper protein synthesis. Additionally, it helps with regulation of blood sugar levels, working of nerves and muscles, and aids the prevention of hypertension.
Required amounts of magnesium can be obtained from food sources like spinach, beans, peas, barley, dairy products, etc.
Conclusion
To sum it up, you should ensure inclusion of the essential amounts of macronutrients as well as micronutrients in your daily diet. You can also consult a certified nutritionist for the suitable amounts of each nutrient. A professional will be able to guide you better and provide a customised plan in order to maximise intake of the same.
First Published: Jun 03 2023 | 2:28 PM IST