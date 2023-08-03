‘Maa Ka Doodh,’ the award-winning documentary, was screened by Animal Climate and Health Save India at LTG Auditorium, Mandi House, New Delhi, captivating a massive audience, urging them to question their food choices and uncover the harsh realities of the dairy industry. The thought-provoking event ignited discussions on the suffering of bovines in the dairy industry, leaving attendees deeply moved and inspired to adopt vegan lifestyles.The film screening saw an overwhelming turnout of over 250 individuals. It was complemented by a thought-provoking Question and Answer session with the director, Dr. Harsha Atmakuri, who passionately addressed the audience's queries and shared insights into the making of 'Maa Ka Doodh.'The event also included cruelty-free vegan refreshments, reinforcing the documentary's underlying message of ethical choices. Attendees relished free vegan refreshments sourced by Animal Climate and Health Save India from vegan startups and small businesses, like Vegan Biryani and Tofu Curry, along with refreshing Vegan Cold Coffee from Greenit and Vegan Choco Truffle Pastry from Ethigreenz. The spread aimed to showcase the accessibility and delightful taste of budget-friendly vegan alternatives, encouraging people to make compassionate choices without sacrificing flavour.'Maa Ka Doodh' received accolades and appreciation at the Jaipur Film Festival earlier this year, and its success continues to soar across many film festivals. The film's thought-provoking content prompted attendees to rethink their dietary habits and adopt a vegan lifestyle. Jyoti shared her sentiments, "I learned about the dairy industry's dark secret a couple of years ago, but I had never witnessed any of that myself as I watched it today. I have quit milk and am trying to turn my kids vegan too."The documentary 'Maa Ka Doodh' proved to be a revelation. Its impact extends beyond the movie screen, inspiring positive changes and creating awareness about animals' exploitation for human lifestyle choices. Animal Climate and Health Save India has been screening the movie across India in several cities. We encourage people to watch the film on its official YouTube channel, @MaaKaDoodh, and take a step towards making a positive change.Through the screenings of the film Animal Climate and Health Save India is also distributing the Plant Based Treaty Vegan Starter Kits, which serve as a one-stop repository for all things related to transitioning or knowing more about veganism. We can reverse climate change by switching to a vegan lifestyle. Initiated by Climate Save Movement, the Plant-Based Treaty aims to reverse and control climate change through practical solutions. Endorse the Plant Based Treaty at www.plantbasedtreaty.org.