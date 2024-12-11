Markem-Imaje, a part of the Dover Corporation, Expands Innovation Footprint in India with Thermal Transfer Printing Lab in Bangalore
Bengaluru, India: Markem-Imaje, a global provider of end-to-end supply chain solutions and industrial marking and coding systems, proudly announces the grand opening of its state-of-the-art Thermal Transfer (TT) Printing Solutions Testing and Lab Facility in Jigani, Bangalore. This milestone marks a significant step forward in the company’s commitment to driving innovation and strengthening its presence in the Indian market.
The inauguration ceremony was graced by the esteemed leadership team, including Mark Rapposelli, Vice President - Product Development & Engineering for the Dover Imaging and Identification segment, Wanda Sealander, Chief Engineer, Markem - Imaje and Tushar Banerjee, Managing Director, Dover Indiaalong with other leadership team members.
Speaking at the event, Mark Rapposelli emphasized the importance of this expansion, stating, “The opening of this cutting-edge facility reflects our unwavering commitment to innovation and our customers in the region. This lab will not only enhance our product development capabilities but also strengthen our ability to deliver tailored solutions to meet the unique needs of our customers in India and beyond.”
Tushar Banerjee added, “This investment is a testament to Markem-Imaje’s belief in the potential of the Indian market. By setting up this advanced lab in Bangalore, we are bringing global expertise closer to home, enabling us to better serve our customers and contribute to the growth of the manufacturing and supply chain ecosystem in India.”
The new lab is equipped with advanced testing and R&D capabilities, designed to ensure Markem-Imaje continues to lead the market with cutting-edge, reliable, and sustainable printing solutions. The facility also demonstrates the company’s dedication to expanding its geographic footprint and fostering a culture of innovation across its global teams.
Markem-Imaje looks forward to leveraging this strategic investment to unlock new opportunities, strengthen customer relationships, and continue its journey of delivering excellence in product identification and end-to-end supply chain solutions.
About Markem-Imaje:
Markem-Imaje, a wholly owned subsidiary of the US-based Dover Corporation is a trusted world manufacturer of product identification and traceability solutions, offering a full line of reliable and innovative inkjet, thermal transfer, laser, and print and apply label systems. Markem-Imaje provides global reach to over 50,000 customers with 30 subsidiaries, 6 technology centers, several equipment repair centers and manufacturing plants with the most comprehensive marking and coding portfolio available in the marketplace.
Visit www.markem-imaje.com for further information.
About Dover
Dover is a diversified global manufacturer and solutions provider headquartered in Downers Grove, Illinois, USA with revenue of over $7 billion.
Dover’s India footprint consists of manufacturing plants in Chennai, Bhiwadi, Mumbai, and Vadodara with multiple sales offices across India. The company operates an Innovation Center & Lab in Bangalore to support global operating companies in Engineering, Digital & IT Engineering Solutions.
Visit www.dovercorporation.com/dover-India for further information.
