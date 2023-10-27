Nurturing Lives: A Vision for Senior Care in India
.
The size of the India Senior Living Market is USD 10.15 billion as of 2022 and is projected to maintain a robust compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 10 percent over the next six to eight years, according to Association of Senior Living India (ASLI).The market is driven by the ageing population. Furthermore, the services provided by the communities for senior citizens are driving the market. The Ministry of Statistics and Programme Implementation reported that there will be close to 139.4 million senior persons living in India by 2023. In addition, 5.6% of Indians were 60 years of age or older in 1961. This proportion rose to 10.1% in 2021 and is expected to reach 13.1% in 2031, according to official figures.
The COVID-19 pandemic made Indians realize the need for assisted-care homes, which increased the demand in the senior living market in the country. In addition, many elders who stayed in joint families are now opting to live in senior living homes. Both these factors resulted in the demand for residential complexes for senior citizens. One of the pioneers in assisted living facilities is Athulya Senior Care, headquartered in Chennai and stands as a beacon of excellence in India's senior care industry. With a substantial capacity of 1,000 beds and a growing network of facilities, Athulya is dedicated to delivering a wide range of specialized senior care services, focusing on enriching the lives of our senior citizens.
Athulya Senior Care believes in weaving a tapestry of compassionate support and unwavering dedication for our senior citizens, providing them with not just care, but a life filled with dignity, respect, and purpose. As we delve into the heart of the statistics surrounding India's ageing population and the dynamic senior care industry, we find not just numbers, but stories, aspirations, and an evolving paradigm of care.
India stands at the threshold of a demographic revolution, with a significant portion of its population now comprising seniors. According to recent statistics, our nation is witnessing a steady increase in the elderly populace, a trend that is expected to continue. As our seniors age, it becomes our collective responsibility to ensure that their golden years are filled with joy, companionship, and excellent healthcare.
In tandem with the demographic shift, the senior care industry in India is undergoing a remarkable transformation. Gone are the days of stereotypical old age homes; today, seniors have access to a plethora of options, each tailored to meet their unique needs and aspirations. Athulya Senior Care takes pride in being at the forefront of this transformative journey. The approach is holistic, recognizing that senior care is not merely about meeting physical needs but also nurturing emotional well-being. The residents are provide a sanctuary where they can forge friendships, pursue hobbies, and find solace in the warmth of a community that understands and cares.
Contrary to outdated beliefs, modern senior care facilities empower residents to maintain their independence and make choices that enhance their quality of life. Athulya Senior Care emphasizes this aspect of care, ensuring that our residents have the freedom to engage in activities they love, explore new interests, and cherish moments of joy. Independence, to us, is not just a word but a fundamental principle that shapes every aspect of our care.
In this digital age, technology has become an indispensable ally in senior care. From advanced healthcare monitoring systems to ensuring the safety and security of our residents, technology plays a vital role in our approach. Athulya Senior Care integrates cutting-edge technology seamlessly into our services, providing families with peace of mind and seniors with a secure environment where they can thrive.
As we navigate the statistics and trends of India's ageing population and the evolving senior care industry, Athulya’s vision remains clear: to nurture lives, create vibrant communities, and champion the cause of ageing gracefully. They believe in embracing the wisdom of seniors, valuing their experiences, and providing them with the care and respect they deserve.
At Athulya Senior Care, there are not just caregivers; there are companions on this beautiful journey of life - Together creating a future where every senior citizen can age with grace, live with purpose, and find solace in the comforting embrace of a caring community. The mission is to redefine senior care in India, one life at a time.
For more information visit - https://www.athulyaseniorcare.com/
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content
Topics : senior citizens housing
First Published: Oct 27 2023 | 12:47 PM IST