Offsite Events: The Future of Corporate Team Building
Today businesses face constantly evolving risks. Markets and economies are changing at a breakneck speed. Experts have coined a new term VUCA to represent the current state of work i.e., Volatile, Uncertain, Complex and Ambiguous. In this dynamic scenario traditional ways of working and team building will not work. Corporates are looking for new ways to increase interaction between their team members and other stakeholders so that they can work at an optimum level as a team. Focus on Individuals and Interactions are more in this agile world.
Extended periods of 'work from home' norm have changed how team members expect to bond with each other. Pandemic led to building of stable boundaries between an individual in a work environment. Though this was apt for time when workforce was working remotely, it is not a good choice when teams are working in office together. Great teams work well when they break down the hierarchy, collaborate well, and develop trust among each other over the time. Enhanced collaboration is more critical for companies Managers, Senior Management and key Stakeholders like suppliers, vendors etc. as decisions taken by them immediately impact their business. Meetings, seminars, conferences, weekend celebrations etc. have been exploited for a long time to increase collaboration among the team members, which have given results at varying levels. Corporates are now actively exploring offsite events for their teams to change the way they foster team building.
Executives corporates often have a busy schedule, sometimes working 12 hours a day or more. Handling day to day operational issues takes more of their time. With high levels of attrition and rise of gig economy they get engrossed in myriad, detailed and trivial activities. As a result, it can be challenging for them to have a 'helicopter view' of business and have a clear understanding of company's vision. Offsite events provide an opportunity for executives to step away from their hectic schedules and gain a comprehensive view of the organization's vision. "Today, it is increasingly important for senior managers to grasp the company's vision and comprehend management's expectations. Office settings may not always provide the ideal platform for conveying this information repeatedly. Offsite events offer corporations the chance to establish a more personal connection with their managers, enabling them to communicate their vision and illuminate the company's future direction" says Prem Syal, founder & CEO of HI Offsite, which organizes offsite events and travel incentives worldwide for corporates in India.
Organizing a successful offsite event for company involves careful planning and attention to detail. This is where startups like HI Offsite play a crucial role. Companies like HI Offsite partner with their customers to set clear and measurable goals that are aligned with their overall vision and strategy. Few key things are to be noted to create a memorable and productive offsite event. The goals and objectives of the offsite events should be clearly outlined. Organizers ensure that the content and topics discussed align with the event's objectives. They include sessions on company vision, strategy, or any specific areas that need attention. Selection of venue should align with your objectives and accommodate group size comfortably. Consider factors like accessibility, facilities, and ambiance. A well-structured agenda should be prepared that includes a mix of activities, discussions, presentations, and breaks. Ensure a good balance between work and leisure. "Unlike typical team offsites, which focus on morale and team building, work offsites are more strategic, where brainstorming, project work, or company road mapping takes place. The design of a work offsite depends on your business type and goals. Established companies often use it to present yearly results, vision, strategy, or improve the company culture" Prem Syal of HI Offsite further explains. With over two decades of experience in tailoring bespoke offsite experiences for prominent organizations, HI Offsite possesses the expertise required to maintain a leading position in the industry. Due to its extensive expertise in this domain, HI OFFSITE recently received the prestigious "Best Incentive Company" award, demonstrating its pioneering spirit in the realm of incentives and corporate events.
Offsite corporate events have gained increased relevance in today's business landscape. They often involve bringing either a portion or the entire company to a rural setting, offering a temporary escape from the daily workplace hustle. This change of environment fosters stronger bonds among team members. During these offsite events, teams engage in a diverse array of team-building activities, games, icebreakers, and exercises. The primary objective of these activities can range from simply getting to know one another within the team to improving communication, both within and between different departments. Additionally, such retreats serve as an effective means to address any tensions or conflicts among team members.
These events also present an excellent opportunity to align employees with the company's culture and values or to inspire teams to enhance their sales performance. In summary, offsite corporate events serve as valuable platforms for promoting team cohesion, communication, conflict resolution, and overall team motivation.
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content
Topics : business
First Published: Oct 9 2023 | 9:12 PM IST