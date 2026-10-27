What can filmmakers create together with machines, and how might that collaboration change cinema? Moskino’s newly released documentary explores these questions through the technologies connecting physical action with digital worlds. The film keeps the roles of creative professionals at the center of the discussion. The director determines the meaning and way a story is told, the actor creates the action, and the cinematographer chooses how the audience sees it. New tools expand what each can do while also demanding new skills. The documentary draws on the “Robot Show,” presented at the Moskino Film Factory on October 7. Combining robotics, stunt work, and digital characters, the project offers a way to examine emerging approaches to on-screen action. The film explores how the experience of staging such performances can be applied in film production.

One example is the EngineAI T800 humanoid robot, introduced at the show’s presentation. The Moskino team plans to prepare it for filmmaking. The documentary considers which tasks could be assigned to a machine, where accurate and repeatable movements are valuable, and which uses are still at an experimental stage. Alongside robotics, the movie examines motion capture, computer graphics, game engines, and virtual environments. These tools can transfer a performer’s movements to a digital character, combine physical objects with computer-generated surroundings, and enable imagery to be controlled in real time. The movie connects these processes through the idea of phygital—a format linking physical action to events in a digital environment. This shared approach brings filmmaking closer to video games and multimedia shows, where many of the same technologies can be used.

The documentary also explores the practical questions behind these possibilities. How reliably can equipment and software work together? What happens to the crew’s workflow when part of the image is created during filming? And when does a new tool serve the creative idea, rather than complicate its execution? The discussion extends to Moskino’s development, where film production infrastructure also supports phygital entertainment. A phygital arena included in the Film Factory’s development plan is intended to combine physical performances, digital content, and audience interaction. The film examines how these neighboring fields can exchange expertise and find uses for new technologies.