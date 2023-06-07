Sanituf India's Superior 'low cost' PVC Products Driving Expansion in Sanitary-ware Market across India
Sanituf India, a leading manufacturer and exporter of PVC sanitaryware and plumbing solutions, is making signiﬁcant strides in expanding its reach across India. With a focus on establishing a strong foothold in the Delhi/NCR region, the company is experiencing robust growth in both supplies and exports.
Sanituf have carved a niche in the domestic marketplace as one of the illustrious manufacturer, supplier and exporter of a wide spectrum of PVC sanitaryware and PVC plumbing solutions.
Founded by Sanjay Verma and Sachin verma, Sanituf has become a household name in the PVC sanitaryware and plumbing industry. Verma, who started the company with a vision to provide innovative and sustainable solutions to customers, has been the driving force behind its growth.
Speaking about the company's growth, they said, "We are extremely proud of the progress we have made in the past few years. Our commitment to quality, innovation, and customer satisfaction has helped us build a strong reputation in the industry."
Sanituf came into existence in the Year 2004 and since then is successfully meeting the requirements of the sanitary and allied industry. They have special in-house quality examine team, to ensure that they always deliver quality products in the market.
Sanituf's range of products and its cost friendliness includes bath ﬁttings, kitchen ﬁttings, Cistern Fittings, Connection Pipes and other plumbing solutions. The company's focus on research and development has enabled it to oﬀer customers a wide range of products that are not only durable and reliable but also environmentally friendly.
The company's commitment to sustainability has also helped it win over customers in the Pan India region, which has been grappling with severe pollution and environmental challenges in recent years.
Sanituf has been working closely with builders, contractors, and architects to provide them with high-quality plumbing solutions that are not only cost-eﬀective but also eco-friendly. The company's focus on customer satisfaction has helped it build long-term relationships with clients and expand its reach across the country.
The company's growth has been driven by a combination of factors, including its focus on quality, innovation, and sustainability, as well as its commitment to customer satisfaction. With a strong presence in the Delhi/NCR region and a growing customer base across the country, Sanituf is poised for continued growth and success in the years to come.
First Published: Jun 07 2023 | 9:37 PM IST