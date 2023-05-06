Sharda Kumari is Helping Fill the Gaps in Healthcare via Software and AI
.
Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], May 6: The healthcare sector's digital transformation, fueled by the global pandemic, has underscored the necessity for improved patient experiences and enhanced treatment outcomes. Customer Relationship Management systems are being adopted by healthcare organizations to streamline processes, reinforce patient-provider relationships, and manage crises. Sharda Kumari, a Digital Transformation authority, has made pioneering contributions by developing innovative CRM systems tailored for healthcare organizations. Her ground-breaking work has optimized patient communication, personalized care, and effective crisis management, ultimately saving countless lives. In this digital age, Sharda shares her unique insights into the growing intersection of such systems and healthcare, offering practical suggestions for healthcare executives to implement in their work.
Leveraging her extensive technological experience, Sharda Kumari has crafted exepmplary innovations across various industries, particularly in healthcare. Her research papers on CRM systems have transformed patient communication, appointment management, and personalized care. During crises like the pandemic, her AI-driven software solutions have played a crucial role in efficiently allocating resources, adapting to evolving situations, and ensuring effective patient follow-ups, contributing to the well-being of millions of people. Sharda's data-driven management systems have also provided healthcare professionals with critical insights into patient behavior, preferences, and health outcomes, leading to improved decision-making and patient satisfaction. As a result, her innovative implementations have redefined CRM integration in healthcare, establishing her as a sought-after expert in Digital Transformation.
Kumari's original research on generative AI models such as GANs and VAEs offers a fascinating perspective on the future of AI in healthcare automation. Her original ideas published in scholarly journals and featured in widespread media have emphasized the transformation of the healthcare sector and the vital role of digital solutions in saving lives during pandemics. Sharda's work has received admiration from fellow researchers, industry professionals, and governments, contributing to the development of crisis management strategies to tackle current and future challenges. Consequently, major pharma and healthcare companies have consulted her expertise to enhance patient care and improve their overall performance, showcasing the lasting impact of her original contributions to the field.
In her research, Sharda highlights the challenges healthcare organizations face in implementing software-based management solutions, such as data privacy concerns and technological limitations. She advocates investing in secure and robust platforms that adhere to data protection regulations while ensuring seamless integration with existing healthcare systems. Additionally, Kumari emphasizes the importance of training healthcare professionals to effectively use these management systems and extract valuable insights from the data.
For healthcare executives aiming to harness CRM integration benefits, Sharda Kumari recommends these actionable steps:
∙ Adopt the systems that integrate seamlessly with existing healthcare IT infrastructure to minimize workflow disruption.
∙ Invest in staff training to enable effective utilization of these systems, enhancing patient outcomes and efficiency.
∙ Utilize AI and machine learning in the systems for task automation, patient need prediction, and crisis resource optimization.
∙ Implement data governance policies to comply with data protection regulations and build trust in handling sensitive patient data.
Sharda Kumari's insights demonstrate the transformative potential of Customer Relationship Management systems in healthcare, particularly during crises. By adopting these systems, addressing challenges, and executing actionable steps, healthcare organizations can elevate patient experiences, optimize processes, and enhance treatment outcomes. As healthcare evolves, successful CRM integration will be essential for healthcare providers' growth and success in the digital era.
First Published: May 06 2023 | 4:59 PM IST