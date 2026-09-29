India’s real estate sector is valued at roughly $650 billion today and is on track to touch $1 trillion by 2030. Building at that scale using the same manual, site-heavy methods we have relied on for decades simply does not work.

The immediate catalyst for change is labour. Construction employs over 70 million people in India, yet nearly 80% of the workforce is unskilled, facing an estimated shortage of two million skilled hands. When labour pinches, project timelines unravel and financing costs surge.

Globally, markets like Singapore, Scandinavia, and Japan turned to precast and modular construction decades ago to beat similar workforce constraints, turning construction into a streamlined manufacturing process where precast penetration exceeds 40–50%. India is now arriving at that exact inflection point. The industry is no longer asking whether precast works; it is asking how fast it can scale.