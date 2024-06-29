Offers galore: Restaurants, cafes ready pitch for World T20 final

With ‘Men in Blue’ swiftly moving to the final match of the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup, to be played on Saturday in the West Indies, restaurants and bars back home are expecting a spectacular turnout.

After India’s big upset in the ICC Men’s 50-over World Cup in Nove­m­ber last year, fans are expected to come out in full force as India take on South Africa in Barbados on Saturday evening. To help the cricket fever reach a crescendo, bars and cafés across the country will screen the high-octane match for fans along with offers lined up.

“Our outlets