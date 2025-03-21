How a galaxy of international superstars left a lasting imprint on the IPL

When Lalit Modi was setting up the Indian Premier League (IPL) jamboree in 2008, Shane Warne was a washed-up cricketer done with bamboozling hapless batters. A startup T20 venture in India didn’t excite him. A phone call, however, reignited Warne’s waning competitive spirit.

For the inaugural season, Rajasthan Royals (RR) had hired Ravi Krishnan, a former executive of sports and culture company IMG, as vice-president. Krishnan, who had played grade cricket with Warne at St Kilda, a seaside suburb in Melbourne, recommended the champion Australian spinner as the franchise’s captain. He called up Warne and said: “This is your chance