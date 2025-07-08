Tuesday, July 08, 2025 | 10:35 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Home / Cricket / IPL / News / RCB dethrones CSK to become IPL's most valuable franchise at $269 million

RCB dethrones CSK to become IPL's most valuable franchise at $269 million

Meanwhile, Mumbai Indians moved up to the second spot ($242 million) from the fourth position they earlier occupied

Ahmedabad: Royal Challengers Bengaluru's players pose with the trophy after winning the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025, in Ahmedabad, Gujarat, Wednesday, June 4, 2025. (Photo: PTI)

Surajeet Das Gupta New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jul 08 2025 | 10:35 PM IST

The Challengers have beaten the Kings – first on the field and now in the valuation game. After their maiden victory in the Indian Premier League (IPL) just about a month ago, Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) have ousted Chennai Super Kings (CSK) to become the most valuable IPL franchisee at $269 million.
 
CSK, which dominated the brand valuation chart for more than three years, slipped to the third slot at $235 million. The change in the pecking order was a result of RCB’s brand valuation shooting up by 18.5 per cent over last year, according to a brand valuation study
