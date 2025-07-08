Tuesday, July 08, 2025 | 06:02 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Home / Cricket / News / RCB reigns as most valuable IPL franchise after maiden win; Check full list

Shashwat Nishant New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Jul 08 2025 | 6:00 PM IST

Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) has climbed to the top of the IPL valuation charts for the first time, ending a 17-year-long wait for championship glory and surpassing Chennai Super Kings (CSK) as the most valuable franchise in the league.  According to a recent report by investment bank Houlihan Lokey, RCB’s brand valuation now stands at a whopping USD 269 million (₹2,247 crore), following their title-winning season in 2025.
 
The report further highlighted that the Indian Premier League (IPL), promoted by the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI), has seen significant growth overall. The standalone valuation of the league as a brand increased by 13.8% year-on-year, now pegged at USD 3.9 billion. Meanwhile, the total enterprise value of the IPL ecosystem, including franchises, media, sponsorships, and merchandising, has jumped 12.9% to USD 18.5 billion. 
 
 
Most valuable IPL franchises in 2025
Rank Team Reported Valuation (USD Million) Valuation (INR Crore)
1 Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) 269 ₹22,471.50
2 Mumbai Indians (MI) 242 ₹20,207.00
3 Chennai Super Kings (CSK) 235 ₹19,622.50
4 Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) 227 ₹18,954.50
5 Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) 154 ₹12,859.00
6 Rajasthan Royals (RR)* ~130 ₹10,855.00
7 Delhi Capitals (DC)* ~120 ₹10,020.00
8 Gujarat Titans (GT)* ~115 ₹9,602.50
9 Punjab Kings (PBKS) 141 ₹11,773.50
10 Lucknow Super Giants (LSG)* ~110 ₹9,185.00
   
Mumbai Indians (MI), owned by the Ambani family, have surged into second place with a franchise valuation of USD 242 million. Meanwhile, CSK, backed by India Cements and led by N. Srinivasan, slipped to third position in 2025, after a lackluster season. CSK’s valuation fell to USD 235 million, a notable drop from its top spot in 2024.

Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR), co-owned by Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan, took fourth place with a valuation of USD 227 million. Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) rounded out the top five, valued at USD 154 million.
 
One of the biggest movers in 2025 was Punjab Kings (PBKS), which saw the highest year-on-year growth in valuation at 39.6%. The team, led by new captain Shreyas Iyer, reached the final and now holds a brand value of USD 141 million, placing them ninth overall. PBKS CEO Satish Menon attributed the growth to a strategic shift in business philosophy. “We view ourselves not just as a cricket team, but as a sports-media brand with diversified revenue streams,” he said.
 
Houlihan Lokey’s Director of Financial and Valuation Advisory, Harsh Talikoti, pointed out the growing strength of IPL’s commercial model. He emphasized that robust media rights deals, diversified brand sponsorships, and franchise business innovation have driven this rise in valuation.
 
Additionally, the Tata Group extended its title sponsorship of the IPL through 2028 with a landmark USD 300 million deal. Meanwhile, associate sponsorships with My11Circle, Angel One, RuPay, and CEAT saw a 25% jump, collectively reaching Rs 1,485 crore.

Topics : Indian Premier League Royal Challengers Bangalore Chennai Super Kings

First Published: Jul 08 2025 | 6:00 PM IST

