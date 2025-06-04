Virat Kohli gets elusive silverware, IPL champion RCB bags brand title

Virat Kohli’s shoulders drooped and his eyes moistened, struggling to hold back the whirlwind of emotions bottled up for the past 18 years. Moments after Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) were crowned Indian Premier League (IPL) champions for the first time,shoulders drooped and his eyes moistened, struggling to hold back the whirlwind of emotions bottled up for the past 18 years.

As tears trickled down the cricketing icon’s cheeks, Ahmedabad, the venue of this year’s IPL final, was a heady cauldron of noise and nostalgia.

RCB’s hard-fought six-run win over Punjab Kings (PBKS) marked not just a long-awaited title but a personal coronation for Kohli – the franchise’s heartbeat for nearly two decades.

This cathartic triumph could mark a