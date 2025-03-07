Cricket still a religion as fan engagement revenues set to jump in 5 yrs

For the umpteenth time, Virat Kohli propelled India to victory in the ICC Champions Trophy 2025, guiding the team in a tense run chase against Australia in the tournament’s first semi-final. The match between the two cricketing giants broke all viewership records, with peak concurrent viewership reaching 669 million on JioHotstar, a newly launched streaming platform from a joint venture between JioCinema and Disney+ Hotstar.

With rising digital penetration and smartphone usage in India, live sports consumers are increasingly turning to digital platforms like smartphones and laptops, while television viewership has seen a relative decline. This shift to digital sports