Friday, March 07, 2025 | 02:55 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Cricket / News / Cricket still a religion as fan engagement revenues set to jump in 5 yrs

Cricket still a religion as fan engagement revenues set to jump in 5 yrs

With increasing digital penetration and smartphone usage in the country, Indian live sports consumers have flocked to digital means like smartphones and laptops to watch live sports

Team India, Indian Cricket Team
Premium

A recent report by Deloitte and the Federation of Indian Fantasy Sports (FIFS) estimates that fan engagement in India stood at Rs 21,400 crore in FY24. (Photo: PTI)

Yash Kumar Singhal New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Mar 07 2025 | 2:52 PM IST

Listen to This Article

For the umpteenth time, Virat Kohli propelled India to victory in the ICC Champions Trophy 2025, guiding the team in a tense run chase against Australia in the tournament’s first semi-final. The match between the two cricketing giants broke all viewership records, with peak concurrent viewership reaching 669 million on JioHotstar, a newly launched streaming platform from a joint venture between JioCinema and Disney+ Hotstar.
 
With rising digital penetration and smartphone usage in India, live sports consumers are increasingly turning to digital platforms like smartphones and laptops, while television viewership has seen a relative decline. This shift to digital sports
Topics : Virat Kohli Cricket sports Sports in India

What you get on BS Premium?

  • Unlock 30+ premium stories daily hand-picked by our editors, across devices on browser and app.
  • Pick your 5 favourite companies, get a daily email with all news updates on them.
  • Full access to our intuitive epaper - clip, save, share articles from any device; newspaper archives from 2006.
  • Preferential invites to Business Standard events.
  • Curated newsletters on markets, personal finance, policy & politics, start-ups, technology, and more.
VIEW ALL FAQs

Need More Information - write to us at assist@bsmail.in

HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon