ENG vs SL: Harry Singh, son of RP Singh senior; here's why he is in news

Harry Singh's father, RP Singh Senior, represented India in ODIs in the 1980s

Aditya Kaushik New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Aug 24 2024 | 5:42 PM IST

Listen to This Article

The Lancashire cricketer Harry Singh, son of former Indian cricketer RP Singh Senior, is making headlines after taking the field for England in the first Test against Sri Lanka at Old Trafford in Manchester. Harry, who was named the 12th man for England alongside Charlie Bernard and Kesh Fonseka, took the field in the 37th over of the match as a substitute fielder for Harry Brook.

Harry’s father, RP Singh Senior, played 59 first-class matches and claimed to have scored 1,413 runs while also registering 150 wickets. RP Singh also represented India in two One Day International matches against Australia in the 1980s. After playing his last first-class match in 1991, RP Singh relocated to England and went on to work with Lancashire Cricket Club and the England and Wales Cricket Board.
Earlier this year, Harry Singh debuted in List A cricket for Lancashire in the One-Day Cup. The 20-year-old featured in seven matches and amassed 87 runs, averaging 12.42, with a strike rate of 64.44 and a highest score of 25. Additionally, he took two wickets.

England recognised Harry’s talent in 2022 when he was selected to play for the England U19 team in their home series against Sri Lanka. In an interview with Lancashire County Cricket Club after signing a rookie contract at the age of 18, Singh reflected on his early years of playing cricket in England, sharing valuable insights into his development as a player.

Harry, despite his ancestral origins in India, is well on his way to making a name for himself as an English cricketer in the future.

Meanwhile, in the Test match, Sri Lanka is leading England by 153 runs in the second innings. England took a 122-run lead in the first innings, but Kamindu Mendis (90 not out) and Dinesh Chandimal (57 not out) are currently holding the fort for the Lankan Lions in the second innings after early jitters.

First Published: Aug 24 2024 | 5:42 PM IST

