In its 15th year, IPL had many firsts, including the impact player rule

IPL 2023 has ended on a thrilling note, with the 16th season breaking a number of records. The season saw 3,248 boundaries (1,105 sixes and 2,143 fours), up from 3,079 in 2022.
There was a sharp increase in the number of 200s scored and chased, making it a high-scoring season. While the number of centuries scored touched 12, it was the first time that two players scored two consecutive 100s — Shubman Gill of Gujarat Titans (GT) against Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) and Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB); and Virat Kohli of RCB against SRH and GT.
According to experts, the high-scoring matches are a result of the newly introduced ‘impact rule’, which helps teams to bring in an impact player at any time of the game.
“It has practically become a 12-player game and since the list of playing 11 is shared after the toss, it takes away the tactical aspect of it. The rule is beneficial, but requires some tweaks to have a
“It has practically become a 12-player game and since the list of playing 11 is shared after the toss, it takes away the tactical aspect of it. The rule is beneficial, but requires some tweaks to have a
TO READ THE FULL STORY, SUBSCRIBE NOW NOW AT JUST RS 249 A MONTH.
Subscribe To Insights
Key stories on business-standard.com are available to premium subscribers only.Already a BS Premium subscriber? Log in NOW
What you get on Business Standard Premium?
- Unlock 30+ premium stories daily hand-picked by our editors, across devices on browser and app.
- Pick your 5 favourite companies, get a daily email with all news updates on them.
- Full access to our intuitive epaper - clip, save, share articles from any device; newspaper archives from 2006.
- Preferential invites to Business Standard events.
- Curated newsletters on markets, personal finance, policy & politics, start-ups, technology, and more.
Or