India stars return to Ranji, but first-class cricket needs a booster shot

The Chaudhary Bansi Lal Stadium is located bang in the middle of nowhere. It appears to have sprouted in the midst of mustard fields near Lahli in Haryana. Over the years, it has hosted numerous Ranji Trophy matches, India’s premier domestic red-ball competition — without fanfare. But on a pleasant October morning in 2013, this tranquil venue known for its green tops was jolted out of slumber.

News had trickled in that India’s batting maestro Sachin Tendulkar would be playing in his final domestic first-class fixture of his glittering 25-year career. More than 7,000 thronged the stadium to get a