Indian bowlers shine, but brands remain wary: Can Bumrah change that?

“My favourite captain is me,” Jasprit Bumrah said at a media event in July.

It was a rapid fire round and India’s bowling spearhead was chuckling. But, as later events show, he walked that talk.

Bumrah led the Indian team to a thumping win in the first Test on the ongoing tour of Australia with a player-of-the-match performance. It is not easy to defeat Australia in Australia, as evident in the fact that India became the first team to beat the home team at Perth’s Optus stadium.

Later that day, a bunch of other Indian bowlers were making headlines, but