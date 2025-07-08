Meet Shubman Gill, from boy next door to cricket's new poster boy

In 2015, the U-16 team from Punjab arrived at Dharamsala’s scenic Himachal Pradesh Cricket Association (HPCA) Stadium for an exposure trip. Amid the motley bunch of youngsters was a wiry 15-year-old Shubman Gill. Calm, watchful, and armed with a willow, he was a picture of concentration at the nets.

Even then, his gorgeous cover drives and silken flicks made heads turn.

Former HPCA secretary Sumit Sharma made a bold assertion: “Shubman ki batting dekhoge toh Virat Kohli ko bhool jaoge. (Watch Shubman bat, and you will forget Virat Kohli).”

A decade later, Sharma’s prophecy no longer seems outlandish.

Gill, appointed