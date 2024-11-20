BGT 2024: Pitch perfect battle Down Under as cricket's heavyweights pad up

“Hello, and welcome to all our international viewers to the WACA Ground in Perth…”

For many, the understated, mellow voice of Richie Benaud served as a window into a distant land where cricket was loud, aggressive, and played in colossal amphitheatre-like stadia.

Benaud’s opening comments, streamed through the sepia-tinted Channel 9 feed, were often a morning alarm for fans who would shiver out of their blankets to perch themselves in front of television sets.

Since Benaud’s passing in 2015, much has changed.

Channel 9 lost its cricket broadcasting rights in 2018, and the WACA (Western Australian Cricket Association), the spiritual