Home / Cricket / News / Datanomics: Virat Kohli retires as India's top cricketing brand in Tests

Datanomics: Virat Kohli retires as India's top cricketing brand in Tests

Kohli exits the longest format as India's fourth-highest run scorer and most influential celebrity brand, leaving behind a legacy of dominance and global appeal

Virat Kohli
Saturday, Nov. 23, 2019 file image cricketer Virat Kohli celebrates scoring a century during cricket test match between India and Bangladesh, at Eden Gardens in Kolkata. Kohli on Monday announced his retirement from Test cricket.(Photo: PTI)

Yash Kumar Singhal New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : May 16 2025 | 5:26 PM IST

A glorious chapter in India’s Test cricket history came to an end when Virat Kohli decided to hang up his boots in the purest form of the game. He dazzled audiences across the world, finishing as the fourth-highest run scorer for India in the Test format with 30 centuries, behind all-time greats Sachin Tendulkar, Rahul Dravid and Sunil Gavaskar. 
 
Not to forget, he led India with passion, aggression and élan, making the team a force to reckon with even on overseas tours, and becoming the most successful Indian Test captain. His punchy and uncompromising style of play and leadership
