close

Unsubscribe to continue

This is a subscriber only feature Subscribe Now to get daily updates on WhatsApp

WPL has set the stage, now the playfield needs to get bigger: Mithali Raj

Hammering boundaries: Meet Mithali Raj, former captain, Indian women's cricket team

Mithali Raj
Premium

Mithali Raj, former captain, Indian women’s cricket team | Illustration: Binay Sinha

6 min read Last Updated : Mar 31 2023 | 7:23 PM IST
Follow Us
“It’s unbelievable, I know, but I still haven’t taken a holiday,” Mithali Raj says, breaking out into laughter halfway through the thought. “My mother is always admonishing me for it, saying that I’m just packing and leaving and then coming back home to basically pack again. But that’s how it’s been.” It’s a lazy Friday morning and we are talking across a computer screen — Raj is in Mumbai f
Or

Also Read

Many hits and some misses: Indian cricket's journey through the year 2022

Cheers to coffee: How to pick up the best brew for your home pleasure

Swiss cricket: Newest kid on the block has a strong subcontinent flavour

Tata Consumer and Tata Coffee shareholders approve merger at Nov 12 vote

Australians top ICC T20 Cricket World Cup ticket purchases, Indians at No.3

Heavy rain washes out second ODI between New Zealand and Sri Lanka

Afghanistan Vs Pakistan: Afghanistan lose 3rd T20I by 66 runs, win series

Australia's Steve Smith announces his participation in IPL 2023

Feels like a dream, says Harmanpreet Kaur on winning WPL 2023 trophy

Women's Premier League Season 1 is over; women's cricket is just starting

Topics : Mithali Raj | Coffee with BS | Cricket

First Published: Mar 31 2023 | 4:56 PM IST

Latest News

View More

Markets regulator Sebi cancels registration of 3 brokers in NSEL case

Sebi, Securities and Exchange Board of India
2 min read

40 pc villages have achieved ODF+ status till now: Jal Shakti minister

Image
2 min read

No increase in power tariff, Bihar cabinet approves Rs 13,114 cr subsidy

Jal Shakti Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat
2 min read

India keeps gas prices steady as government mulls new rate regime

Crude oil
2 min read

Bank of Maharashtra opens first dedicated branch for startups in Pune

Bank, Banking, PSBs
2 min read

Most Popular

View More

DC vs MI Highlights, WPL 2023 Final: Mumbai crowned inaugural champions

Image
2 min read

It feels like a dream: MI captain Harmanpreet after winning WPL title

Image
3 min read

BCCI annual contracts: Jadeja promoted to A+ category; joins Rohit, Kohli

Image
2 min read

South Africa chase record target in T20Is, level series 1-1 against WI

Image
3 min read

Women Premier League 2023: Mumbai Indians lifts inaugural WPL trophy

Image
3 min read
To read the full story, subscribe to BS Premium now, at just Rs 249/ month.

Key stories on business-standard.com are available only to BS Premium subscribers. Already a BS Premium subscriber?LOGIN NOW

Register to read more on Business-Standard.com
Continue
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionPoliticsTechnologySpecialsPersonal FinanceLatest NewsToday's PaperEventsAuthorEducationIncome Tax Calculator
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationComplianceList of our GST registration number
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREAssistanceE-PaperManage My AccountMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom PaymentDelete My Account
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiBS MotoringBS BooksB2B ConnectiPhoneiPadandroidMobile Browser
EVENTBudgetBudget with BSAssembly Elections 2023My Budget
SPORTSIPL 2023Cricket News
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
Facebook IconTwitter IconLinkedIN IconYouTube IconTelegram IconRSS Icon