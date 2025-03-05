60 Gw worth of renewable energy projects face connectivity troubles

A mismatch between the development of power transmission infrastructure and the commissioning of renewable energy (RE) projects is expected to impact nearly 60 gigawatts (Gw) of RE capacity.

Approximately 40 transmission projects awarded in the past few years, set for commissioning in the current and next financial year, are yet to receive power connectivity approval from the Central Transmission Utility (CTU).

Concurrently, many of the transmission projects designed to connect RE plants have requested extensions to their construction timelines, as there is no clear outlook on the completion of the corresponding RE projects.

Queries sent to the spokesperson of the