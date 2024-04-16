Business Standard
A trillion dreams: Is this realistic, or are four states chasing a chimera?

The exchange rate will play a crucial role in this calculation and some assumptions must be made on this front

Premium

Illustration: Binay Sinha

Indivjal Dhasmana New Delhi
9 min read Last Updated : Apr 16 2024 | 10:50 PM IST
While the Centre has a target to make India a $5 trillion economy by 2027-28 (FY28), delayed by two years from the original plan of getting there by FY26 due to Covid-related disruptions, four state governments have jumped on to the bandwagon by announcing targets to become $1 trillion economies, albeit with different timelines.
 
Uttar Pradesh and Maharashtra want to achieve the feat by FY28, Tamil Nadu wants to do so by FY31, and Karnataka by FY32. All four, in their FY25 budgets, presented this year, gave assumptions of their respective gross state domestic product (GSDP) growth in nominal terms
Topics : State revenues GST India economy

First Published: Apr 16 2024 | 10:50 PM IST

