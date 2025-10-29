Datanomics: Donald Trump's trade tariffs bring windfall gains for US

The revenue earned by the United States (US) from Customs duties jumped from $77 billion in the financial year 2023-24 (the US federal government’s financial year runs from October 1- September 30) to $194.86 billion in FY25, registering a rise of 153 per cent. The share of customs duties’ revenue in total receipts of the US in FY25 was 3.72 per cent, up from 1.57 per cent in the last financial year.

Sudden spike

In FY16, the US earned $34.85 billion from Customs duties. The share of revenue from Customs ranged from sub one to 3 per cent, and only