Datanomics: India's manufacturing sector yet to show its strength

With US President Donald Trump reviving his tariff agenda and global supply chains under pressure, calls for bolstering domestic production through “Make in India” have resurfaced. Over the last decade, the Government has rolled out various initiatives, most notably the Production Linked Incentive (PLI) schemes, aimed at boosting manufacturing and creating a strong electronics ecosystem. While certain sectors such as smartphones have shown remarkable export growth, the broader manufacturing landscape does not tell an inspiring story.
Yet to show strength
Manufacturing’s share of GDP steady at 16–17 per cent before 2014, slipped to 13 per cent by 2019