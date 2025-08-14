Thursday, August 14, 2025 | 11:17 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Economy / Analysis / Datanomics: India's manufacturing sector yet to show its strength

Datanomics: India's manufacturing sector yet to show its strength

While certain sectors such as smartphones have shown remarkable export growth, the broader manufacturing landscape does not tell an inspiring story

Manufacturing
premium

Over the last decade, the Government has rolled out various initiatives, most notably the Production Linked Incentive (PLI) schemes, aimed at boosting manufacturing and creating a strong electronics ecosystem. | File Image

Shikha Chaturvedi New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Aug 14 2025 | 11:15 PM IST

Listen to This Article

With US President Donald Trump reviving his tariff agenda and global supply chains under pressure, calls for bolstering domestic production through “Make in India” have resurfaced. Over the last decade, the Government has rolled out various initiatives, most notably the Production Linked Incentive (PLI) schemes, aimed at boosting manufacturing and creating a strong electronics ecosystem. While certain sectors such as smartphones have shown remarkable export growth, the broader manufacturing landscape does not tell an inspiring story.  
 
 
Yet to show strength 
 
Manufacturing’s share of GDP steady at 16–17 per cent before 2014, slipped to 13 per cent by 2019
Topics : Donald Trump Make in India PLI scheme Electronics industry smartphones US tariffs
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon