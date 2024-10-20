How India has gradually lowered its reliance on Canada for pulses imports?

India’s diplomatic conflict with Canada has cast a shadow on the import of two major pulses: matar (peas) and masur (lentils). Relations between the two nations worsened since the June 2023 killing of Canadian national Hardeep Singh Nijjar, with Canada accusing India of involvement — claims India denies.

However, data shows that since mid-2023-24, India steadily reduced its reliance on Canada for these imports. Russia and Ukraine increased their share in India’s matar imports, while Turkey also emerged as a significant supplier. For masur, Australia has overtaken Canada as India’s primary supplier since FY24, with this trend accelerating