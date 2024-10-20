Business Standard
How India has gradually lowered its reliance on Canada for pulses imports?

Canada's share in total Masur imports has dropped to almost 38 percent when it comes to matar while it has come down to just around 31 percent

Sanjeeb Mukherjee New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Oct 20 2024 | 10:27 PM IST

India’s diplomatic conflict with Canada has cast a shadow on the import of two major pulses: matar (peas) and masur (lentils). Relations between the two nations worsened since the June 2023 killing of Canadian national Hardeep Singh Nijjar, with Canada accusing India of involvement — claims India denies.

However, data shows that since mid-2023-24, India steadily reduced its reliance on Canada for these imports. Russia and Ukraine increased their share in India’s matar imports, while Turkey also emerged as a significant supplier. For masur, Australia has overtaken Canada as India’s primary supplier since FY24, with this trend accelerating
