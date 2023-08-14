Confirmation

Are you sure you want to Log out from Business Standard

close

Unsubscribe to continue

This is a subscriber only feature Subscribe Now to get daily updates on WhatsApp

Sensex (0.12%)
65401.92 + 79.27
Nifty (0.03%)
19434.55 + 6.25
Nifty Midcap (-0.17%)
37770.20 -65.95
Nifty Smallcap (-0.47%)
5335.05 -25.45
Nifty Bank (-0.24%)
44090.95 -108.15
Heatmap

Improved spatial rain distribution aids crops, shows CRISIL DRIP index

Crop-wise, DRIP scores are better for most crops except pulses and rice relative to the previous year

Rice, rice prices, Rice exports, Rice crop
Premium

Photo: Bloomberg

CRISIL Research
3 min read Last Updated : Aug 14 2023 | 10:40 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

As of August 10, the all-India rainfall in line with the long-period average (LPA), or ‘normal’. The gauge has improved from 10 per cent deficiency at the end of June but remains less than the 5 per cent surplus seen at the end of July. The spatial distribution of rainfall has also improved. As on August 10, rains were normal in 10 of the major crop-growing states, while three received deficient rainfall, and four grappled with a surplus.
 
Region-wise, excess rains in the northwest had reduced to 17 per cent of the LPA on August 10 compared to 31 per cent on July 31, and to 6 per cent compared

Also Read

Toll operators in India to see a revenue jump of 16-18% in FY23: CRISIL

Global environment gloomier, India to grow at 6% next year: CRISIL

Residential real estate sales to grow by 8-10% in FY22-23: CRISIL study

Onion prices might touch Rs 60/70 per kg by month-end, says Crisil

Commercial spaces re-open vistas for security service firms: CRISIL

Prices in India are rising faster than many large economies, EM peers

Statsguru: Nearly four out of five Indians are literate, shows govt data

Fierce competition among new drug brands for share of India market

Mining an opportunity: Firm, transparent laws key to attract investments

US Fed hike on expected lines; RBI to take a balanced view: Analysts

Topics : Crisil report CRISIL DRIP Index

First Published: Aug 14 2023 | 10:40 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market UpdatesLatest News Live UpdatesITC Q1 ResultsIndependence Day 2023Jailer - Gadar-2 Weekend Box Office CollectionsTelangana Elections 2023CPI InflationBigg Boss OTT 2 FinaleI-Day 2023 | Har Ghar Tiranga CampaignUniform Civil Code

Companies News

Ashok Leyland to acquire OHM India as part of EV plan, to invest Rs 300 crITC Q1FY24 results: Net profit rises 16% to Rs 5,180 cr, revenue down 6%

India News

Independence Day 2023: Wishes, Quotes, Messages, WhatsApp StatusIRCTC, Delhi Metro Rail sign MoU for QR code-based DMRC tickets

Technology News

Motorola launches Moto e13 budget smartphone at Rs 8,999: Know price, specsReliance Jio likely to announce two 5G smartphones at RIL AGM: Details here

Economy News

CPI-based inflation surges to 7.44% in July on 11.51% retail food inflationPresident Murmu to launch new frigate 'INS Vindhyagiri' on Thursday
To read the full story, subscribe to BS Premium now, at just Rs 249/ month.

Key stories on business-standard.com are available only to BS Premium subscribers.

Register to read more on Business-Standard.com
Continue
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceIncome Tax CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTRajasthan Election 2023Telangana Election 2023Madhya Pradesh Election 2023Chhattisgarh Election 2023Mizoram Election 2023Lok Sabha Election 2024BudgetAssembly Election 2023
SPORTSAsia Cup 2023Cricket NewsWorld Cup 2023Asian Games 2023
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon