Ongoing West Asia war, US strike keep Indian exporters under pressure

Indian exporters are increasingly anxious about the intensifying conflict in West Asia, which now directly involves three countries -- Israel, Lebanon, and Iran. The potential for further escalation raises fears of rising shipping costs, disruptions to supply chains, and increased oil prices.



Compounding these challenges is a workers' strike in East and Gulf Coast ports of the US, India’s largest trading partner and biggest export destination.

Ajay Sahai, director-general and chief executive officer of the Federation of Indian Export Organisations (FIEO), noted that while an immediate impact of the latest flare-up in West Asia has yet to be