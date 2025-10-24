Friday, October 24, 2025 | 10:35 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Economy / Analysis / Russian oil may flow to India through loopholes despite new US sanctions

Russian oil may flow to India through loopholes despite new US sanctions

Trump announced fresh sanctions on two of Russia's largest oil companies in a bid to stop the Ukraine war. But this is not likely to spell the end of Russian oil flows to India, a major buyer

oil, russia
premium

Photo: Shutterstock.

S Dinakar New Delhi
8 min read Last Updated : Oct 24 2025 | 10:33 PM IST

Listen to This Article

It might be too early to pronounce the end of the $69 billion India-Russia oil trade from Wednesday’s sanctions by Washington on two of Russia’s biggest oil producers and new sanctions package by the European Union on Russian oil and gas. 
 
There is a loophole: While the US sanctioned Russian firms Rosneft and Lukoil, Russian oil itself was spared by both Washington and Brussels, experts and refining officials said, with the result that it continues to trade in the world market. 
 
Indian refiners will break no law, domestic or international, for buying Russian oil if the seller is not sanctioned,
Topics : US sanctions take two Crude Oil
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon