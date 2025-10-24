Russian oil may flow to India through loopholes despite new US sanctions

It might be too early to pronounce the end of the $69 billion India-Russia oil trade from Wednesday’s sanctions by Washington on two of Russia’s biggest oil producers and new sanctions package by the European Union on Russian oil and gas.

There is a loophole: While the US sanctioned Russian firms Rosneft and Lukoil, Russian oil itself was spared by both Washington and Brussels, experts and refining officials said, with the result that it continues to trade in the world market.

Indian refiners will break no law, domestic or international, for buying Russian oil if the seller is not sanctioned,