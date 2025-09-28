Sunday, September 28, 2025 | 07:39 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Economy / Analysis / StatsGuru: Decoding the recent slowdown in India's factory wage growth

StatsGuru: Decoding the recent slowdown in India's factory wage growth

Nominal factory wages rose sharply through the first decade (2004-05 to 2013-14), peaking in FY11 before settling into lower, steadier growth in later years

Wages
premium

Factory wages, once seen as a marker of stable, formal employment, tell a story of strong gains in the first decade since 2004-05, followed by a slight slowdown.

Shikha Chaturvedi New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Sep 28 2025 | 7:38 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Wages have long been a sticking point in India’s labour market. The Economic Survey for 2024-25 also flagged weak earnings growth across sectors. Factory wages, once seen as a marker of stable, formal employment, tell a story of strong gains in the first decade since 2004-05, followed by a slight slowdown. Taken together, the data suggests that falling real wage growth reflects not just cyclical shocks but deeper shifts in manufacturing productivity, growth, and formalisation.
 
Nominal factory wages rose sharply through the first decade (2004-05 to 2013-14), peaking in FY11 before settling into lower, steadier growth in later years. 
Topics : StatsGuru Wages minimum wages
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon