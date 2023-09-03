Statsguru: LPG price cut may reduce retail inflation rate by around 30 bps

Commercial LPG cylinder prices slashed by Rs 171.50; to cost Rs 1856.50
BPCL, IOC, HPCL stocks slide 1-3% on reports OMCs may bear LPG subsidy cost
Commercial LPG prices cut by Rs 100; domestic cylinder rates kept unchanged
Commercial LPG cylinder price cut by Rs 100, domestic stays same
Retail inflation eases marginally to 6.44% in February from 6.52% in Jan
Cost overruns ebb, yet delays persist in half of major infra projects
Govt projects in fast lane: Record completion rates hit decade high
Monsoon break threatens kharif crop yields; may delay rabi sowing
Statsguru: Six charts show China's economic recovery is weakening
Economy likely to expand by around RBI's projection of 8% in Q1, FY24