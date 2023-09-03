Confirmation

Are you sure you want to Log out from Business Standard

close
Sensex (0.86%)
65387.16 + 555.75
Nifty (0.94%)
19435.30 + 181.50
Nifty Smallcap (1.61%)
5709.70 + 90.30
Nifty Midcap (0.84%)
39445.60 + 326.95
Nifty Bank (1.02%)
44436.10 + 446.95
Heatmap

Statsguru: LPG price cut may reduce retail inflation rate by around 30 bps

Consumption of LPG has accordingly been going up over the years. Production was close to consumption in the early 2000s. This has since changed with an increased shift towards clean cooking fuel

LPG
Premium

Samreen Wani
1 min read Last Updated : Sep 03 2023 | 10:35 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

The government’s decision to cut gas prices by about a fifth has gone some way in making it more accessible.

It recently reduced prices by Rs 200. The 14.2 kilogram

Also Read

Commercial LPG cylinder prices slashed by Rs 171.50; to cost Rs 1856.50

BPCL, IOC, HPCL stocks slide 1-3% on reports OMCs may bear LPG subsidy cost

Commercial LPG prices cut by Rs 100; domestic cylinder rates kept unchanged

Commercial LPG cylinder price cut by Rs 100, domestic stays same

Retail inflation eases marginally to 6.44% in February from 6.52% in Jan

Cost overruns ebb, yet delays persist in half of major infra projects

Govt projects in fast lane: Record completion rates hit decade high

Monsoon break threatens kharif crop yields; may delay rabi sowing

Statsguru: Six charts show China's economic recovery is weakening

Economy likely to expand by around RBI's projection of 8% in Q1, FY24

Topics : LPG prices retail market retail inflation LPG scheme StatsGuru

First Published: Sep 03 2023 | 10:32 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market UpdatesLatest News UpdatesTop Headlines TodayStocks to Watch TodayGold - Silver PricesReliance RetailICC World Cup TicketsLPG Gas Cylinders PriceGST CollectionMotorola G84 5G Launch in India

Companies News

Reliance Retail in talks with global investors to raise $2.5 billionAlibaba-backed EV maker IM Motors weighs raising fresh funds: Report

Election News

Political parties urge EC not to hold polls on weekend in MizoramCM Bhupesh Baghel transfers Rs 34.55 cr to unemployed youth in Chhattisgarh

India News

Home Minister Amit Shah to launch 'Amrit Kalash Yatra' in New Delhi todayCM Khattar flags off 'Cyclothon for Drug-Free Haryana' campaign in Karnal

Economy News

GST collection grows 11% YoY to around Rs 1.6 trillion in August: Govt93% of Rs 2,000 notes worth Rs 3.32 trillion returned since May: RBI
To read the full story, subscribe to BS Premium now, at just Rs 249/ month.

Key stories on business-standard.com are available only to BS Premium subscribers.

Register to read more on Business-Standard.com
Continue
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceHome Loan CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTRajasthan ElectionsTelangana ElectionsMadhya Pradesh ElectionsChhattisgarh ElectionsMizoram ElectionsAssembly Election 2023Lok Sabha Election 2024Budget
SPORTSAsia Cup 2023Cricket NewsWorld Cup 2023Asian Games 2023
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon