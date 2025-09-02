Tuesday, September 02, 2025 | 10:18 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Economy / Analysis / The good and simple tax? All eyes on GST Council's two high-rate slabs

The good and simple tax? All eyes on GST Council's two high-rate slabs

This article visually summarises, in two tables, how not-simple the GST is, which leads to serious but under-recognised problems of arbitrary and coercive implementation

GST Council meeting, GST reforms India, GST slab rationalisation, GST 12% 28% slabs, GST complexity issues, multiple GST rates India, GST cess impact, duty inversion GST, arbitrary classification GST, value-based GST rates, input-based GST rates, GST
premium

Illustration: Ajaya Mohanty

Abhishek AnandVarun BalotiaPraveen RaviNavneeraj SharmaArvind Subramanian
1 min read Last Updated : Sep 02 2025 | 10:15 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Today, the GST Council meets to undertake long-overdue reforms to rationalise the goods and services tax (GST), focusing on eliminating two high-rate slabs (12 and 28 per cent). This article visually summarises, in two tables, how not-simple the GST is, which leads to serious but under-recognised problems of arbitrary and coercive implementation, evasion, mis-classification, corruption, and adversely affects the ease of doing business.
 
Table 1 shows that today, contrary to popular belief, there are almost 45 distinct rates compared to the standard five slabs. Most of the multiplicity comes from the cesses, but some also from non-standard slabs. 
Topics : GST Council meet GST Revamp GST tax slabs
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon