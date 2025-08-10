Trump tariff: Russian oil imports may dip in Aug while US' share rises

Sanctions and secondary tariffs by the United States (US) and European Union have, by now, made it clear that India may receive very little Russian oil in September. But new data, accessed by Business Standard, and sources suggest that a third of the contracted August deliveries of Russian oil — around 10 per cent of India’s overall crude imports for the month — are equally at risk.

Over half of the 40 ships carrying Russian oil to India for deliveries this month are uncertain about discharging their cargoes because they will reach India only after August 21, just six days