Trump tariff: Russian oil imports may dip in Aug while US' share rises

Over half of the 40 ships carrying Russian oil to India for deliveries this month are uncertain about discharging their cargoes because they will reach India only after August 21

India may receive only around 1 million barrels per day of oil from Russia this month, half of June's flows and a third lower from July, if Trump’s tariffs stop receipt of cargoes after the 22nd, ship data showed.

S Dinakar
4 min read Last Updated : Aug 10 2025 | 10:56 PM IST

Sanctions and secondary tariffs by the United States (US) and European Union have, by now, made it clear that India may receive very little Russian oil in September. But new data, accessed by Business Standard, and sources suggest that a third of the contracted August deliveries of Russian oil — around 10 per cent of India’s overall crude imports for the month — are equally at risk.
 
Over half of the 40 ships carrying Russian oil to India for deliveries this month are uncertain about discharging their cargoes because they will reach India only after August 21, just six days
