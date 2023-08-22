Confirmation

Are you sure you want to Log out from Business Standard

close

Unsubscribe to continue

This is a subscriber only feature Subscribe Now to get daily updates on WhatsApp

Sensex (0.16%)
65322.68 + 106.59
Nifty (0.16%)
19425.10 + 31.50
Nifty Midcap (0.85%)
38449.85 + 323.45
Nifty Smallcap (0.71%)
5369.90 + 37.95
Nifty Bank (0.12%)
44057.00 + 55.00
Heatmap

Work in progress: How's India's G20 presidency is building consensus

As the heads of G20 states come together for a meeting in Delhi in September, it is useful to know why the Modi government was keen on being the bloc's president and if it has succeeded in the role

G20, G20 Meet
Premium

G20, G20 Meet

Subhomoy Bhattacharjee New Delhi
8 min read Last Updated : Aug 22 2023 | 12:59 PM IST
Follow Us
It was at the 2014 G20 summit in Brisbane where Prime Minister Narendra Modi made the initial pitch for hosting the annual event in India. “It was at the Brisbane event, when I was the Sherpa, that we first raised the possibility,” former union minister Suresh Prabhu told 'Business Standard' recently, referring to the role played by the personal representative of a head of state or head of government who prepares an international summit.

India’s wish took nearly a decade to fructify. As the heads of G20 states come together for a meeting in Delhi in September, it is useful to know why t

Also Read

'Historical' changes: Here is what the NCERT has dropped from text books

Three-day-long G20 event in Kashmir to begin today: All you need to know

Apple Watch AFib history feature now available in India: Know details

Opposition, NDA expected to set tone for 2024 Lok Sabha elections today

Debris on ocean floor could be from alien civilisation: Harvard scientist

How and why the revenue dept is tightening its grip on charitable bodies

Statsguru: Rising relevance of Brics in global merchandise export market

Privacy and penalty: Managing business with new data protection law

Improved spatial rain distribution aids crops, shows CRISIL DRIP index

Prices in India are rising faster than many large economies, EM peers

Topics : Narendra Modi G20 summit G20 G20 Meet G20 meeting economy

First Published: Aug 22 2023 | 12:59 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesLatest News UpdatesRaju Punjabi Passed AwayStocks to WatchGold -Silver PricesBRICS Summit 2023Nitin Gadkari | Bharat NCAPOnion Prices in IndiaMadras Day 2023Chandrayaan-3 Landing

Companies News

Exide Energy to double up its production capacity, seeks additional landReal estate platform Nobroker aims Rs 1,000 cr revenue in FY24: Co-founder

Election News

Telangana elections: BRS MLAs face competition for tickets within partyShah to release Chouhan govt's report card; address party workers in MP

India News

Nitin Gadkari to launch Bharat NCAP today, here's all you should knowChandrayaan-3 landing on August 27 if conditions are unfavourable: Isro

Economy News

You can buy onions at Rs 25/kg through retail outlets of NCCF from todayIndia's foreign trade crosses $800 bn mark in first 6 months of 2023: GTRI
To read the full story, subscribe to BS Premium now, at just Rs 249/ month.

Key stories on business-standard.com are available only to BS Premium subscribers.

Register to read more on Business-Standard.com
Continue
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceHome Loan CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTRajasthan ElectionsTelangana ElectionsMadhya Pradesh ElectionsChhattisgarh ElectionsMizoram ElectionsAssembly Election 2023Lok Sabha Election 2024Budget
SPORTSAsia Cup 2023Cricket NewsWorld Cup 2023Asian Games 2023
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon