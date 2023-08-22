Work in progress: How's India's G20 presidency is building consensus

It was at the 2014 G20 summit in Brisbane where Prime Minister Narendra Modi made the initial pitch for hosting the annual event in India. “It was at the Brisbane event, when I was the Sherpa, that we first raised the possibility,” former union minister Suresh Prabhu told 'Business Standard' recently, referring to the role played by the personal representative of a head of state or head of government who prepares an international summit.

India’s wish took nearly a decade to fructify. As the heads of G20 states come together for a meeting in Delhi in September, it is useful to know why t